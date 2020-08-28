PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday, Aug. 29
Iowa
Montezuma 39, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Friday, Aug. 28
Iowa
Sioux City East 48, Bishop Heelan 41 (3OT)
Sioux City North 55, South Sioux 48
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, West 0
Sioux Central 20, South O'Brien 7
Sioux Center 13, Le Mars 0
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 54, Alta-Aurelia 7
Cherokee 21, MMCRU 7
Sibley-Ocheyedan 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7
Remsen St. Mary's 56, River Valley 20
Akron-Westfiend 34, Hinton 19
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20, Western Christian 10
West Sioux 14, Spirit Lake 7
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 28, Denison-Schleswig 21
Woodbury Central 21, Lawton-Bronson 8
Unity 48, Gehlen Catholic 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 28, Okoboji 0
OABCIG 49, Ridge View 0
Estherville Lincoln Central 39, Sheldon 6
West Monona 34, Sidney 22
West Lyon 53, Storm Lake 12
Spencer 21, Webster City 7
Westwood 42, MVAOCOU 20
Nebraska
BRLD 44, Tekamah-Herman 24
Battle Creek 58, Central City 50
Bloomfield 40, Homer 0
Emerson-Hubbard 46, Cedar Bluffs 36
Hartington Cedar Catholic 19, O'Neill 16
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Wynot 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 22, Wisner-Pilger 14
Oakland-Craigh 50, Ponca 0
Pierce 55, St. Paul 38
Wayne 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 10
Winside 63, Walthill 30
South Dakota
Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16
Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2
Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 6
Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0
Wagner 40, Beresford 34
