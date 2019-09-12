SIOUX CITY -- East had its chances in the first half.
Out of the six possessions the Black Raiders had in the first half on Thursday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, they missed on a potential deep touchdown pass in the first possession and had two drives stall in Sergeant Bluff-Luton territory.
SB-L started to take advantage of its opportunities late in the first half.
Daniel Wright hit Deric Fitzgerald for two touchdowns in the final 2:15 of the first half to give the Warriors a three-score lead going into halftime.
Once the Warriors got rolling, they couldn’t be stopped as they handed East their first loss, 41-0.
“We made so many mental mistakes that first quarter, it was unbelievable. Those are plays we should’ve been making right away and we just didn’t. Give East credit, they came out and played really hard and probably forced some of those mistakes,” SB-L coach Justin Smith said. “When we settled down and playing ball like we should, good things happened.”
Both teams are 2-1 on the season.
Wright’s connection with Fitzgerald got the Warriors offense clicking. The two connected for a 65-yard scoring strike and a 16-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The two added a 50-yard pass play in the second half.
Wright completed 19 passes and eight were to Fitzgerald, who had 188 yards and two touchdowns. Wright passed for 322 yards and four scores.
“Deric has a real good feel for getting open and they have real good chemistry going,” Smith said. “They’ve played three years of varsity football together, basketball together, baseball together. When you have guys that play multiple sports together, they can read their body language and things just click that way.”
East coach Brian Webb said his team missed on its chances in the first half.
“We just didn’t execute at a high enough level and missed some reads in the passing game. We have to get better at that. We’ve struggled in that area and all you can is practice and get better,” Webb said. “I think in the second half, we were down six starters and that’s tough when you are playing that caliber of team. We have to heal and get healthy and get ready for the next game. Credit to them, they are a good team but our day is coming and I like the direction of our program. There’s a lot of season left and they fought.”
SB-L missed on a potential scoring strike during its first possession but made up for it on its second drive.
Jorma Schwedler had a couple of nice runs and then took a screen pass 18 yards into East territory. Daniel Wright then went deep down the middle and despite some decent coverage, Carter Schumacher came down with the pass as the Warriors went up 7-0 with 5:09 left in the quarter.
East had a chance to respond as the Black Raiders drove into SB-L territory, getting all the way to the 33-yard line. But a false start followed by back-to-back screen passes that did not go well helped end the Black Raiders drive.
The Black Raiders forced a three-and-out and moved the ball to SB-L’s 37-yard line. A holding call wiped out a screen pass to Kaige Kellen that would’ve put East inside the 20 and the Black Raiders had to punt.
The Black Raiders defense held again and got a 19-yard run from Taejon Jones. But Mikey Selig and Spencer Kleene got back-to-back sacks to help give the Warriors the ball back with 2:15 left in the half.
That’s when SB-L pulled away. On the first play of the drive, Wright hit Fitzgerald across the middle and he outran the defense for a 65-yard scoring strike.
The Warriors forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with a minute left. After a six-yard pass to Schwedler, Wright hit Fitzgerald for passes of 12, 16 and 16 yards to get the Warriors to the 16-yard line.
SB-L appeared to score when Jacob Imming scored on a swing pass, but holding negated the touchdown.
On the next play, however, Fitzgerald went low to catch Wright’s pass for a 16-yard score to give the Warriors a 21-0 lead right before halftime.
East only had 123 yards at halftime. By the end of the game, they only had 134 yards.
The Warriors finished with six sacks in the game - Mikey Selig had three sacks, Spencer Kleene had two and Gabe Morgan had one.
“We had a lot of kids step in there. Mikey came in and gave us a spark and did a great job,” Smith said. “We did a better job of getting after the quarterback later.”
On SB-L’s first possession of the second half, Schwedler ripped off two nice runs and Wright completed five straight passes at one point to get the Warriors to the 8-yard line. Schwedler then went off the left side on his run and powered his way in with two East defenders for an 8-yard score and a 28-0 lead with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors faced third-and-14 on their next possession when Wright hit Fitzgerald across the field for a 50-yard gain. Schwedler ripped off an 18-yard run and that setup Wright’s 7-yard scored strike to Jacob Imming for a 34-0 lead with 1:42 left in the third.
Hayden Sweum added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth for a 41-0 lead.