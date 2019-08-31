WHITING, Iowa — Siouxland Christian returned to varsity football action dropping a 69-8 decision to Northwood-Kensett in 8-man football action Friday evening.
Northwood-Kensett quarterback Kael Julseth completed only one pass all night but it was a 14-yard TD pass to Blake Hagen.
Siouxland Christian scored its touchdown on a 57-yard pass from Jayden Peterson to Christian Heilbuth, who also converted the PAT. Jonah Dubois led the Eagle defense with 11 tackle assists.
Siouxland Christian has a week off to prepare for a game at Newell-Fonda Sept. 13.
MVAOCOU 20, MMCRU 6: Brady Seuntjens threw a 15-yard TD pass to Drew Gothier and ran for another score to lead the Rams to a win in a season opening prep football game played in Marcus Friday.
Cayden Hendersen also rushed for 88 yards and scored MVAOCOU's other touchdown.
NEWELL-FONDA 52, COLLINS-MAXWELL 44: The Mustangs got four touchdown runs from Trey Jungers and 199 rushing from Hunter Christiansen to rally past Collins-Maxwell in an 8-man football game played in Newell Friday.
Gabe Sievers also threw two touchdown passes as Newell-Fonda came back to win after trailing 32-26 at the half.