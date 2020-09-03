Prep football: South Sioux City gets road win over West

Caleb Kriens, who rushed for 215 yards in the win, broke free for a long run, appearing to get to the 5-yard line but he fumbled into the end zone and West recovered. There was a penalty but it was holding on South Sioux, allowing West to take over.

The Cardinals capitalized on their next opportunity, though. After a three-and-out by West, South Sioux took over on its own 42-yard line. On third-and-8, Slaughter hit Dahl on a crossing route and he went 23 yards.

Kriens followed with runs of 14 and 5 yards and capped off the drive with a 3-yard run to put South Sioux up 14-0 with 3:55 before the half, which was the halftime score.

The Cardinals started with the ball in the second half and drive to midfield but the drive ended when French picked off a pass.

A 13-yard run by Drew Benson made it fourth-and-3 and then Benson ran for four yards. Then on third-and-4, Benson ran for six yards. West drove into South Sioux territory and on fourth down, the Cardinals were called for pass interference, giving the Wolverines the ball at the 12-yard line.

But the drive stalled and on fourth-and-2, Benson was stopped for a loss of three.