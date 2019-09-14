ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — The Unity Christian High School football team defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-0 on Friday night.
The Knights (2-1) got on the board thanks to a safety with Tyrell Hulshof on the tackle of E-LC's Nick Leonard for minus-1 yards. That score came with 3 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter.
Unity Christian's lone touchdown also came in the opening quarter, as Logan Franken earned an 88-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the quarter.
Unity held E-LC to minus-18 yards of total offense while the Knights collected 178 total yards, including 170 on the ground.
Franken led the Knights with 135 rushing yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Clayton Bosma completed one pass to Tyler Wierenga for eight yards.
Nick Leonard led E-LC with nine yards on 23 carries.
Jacob Dragstra and Elias Erwin each had seven tackles for the Knights.