{{featured_button_text}}

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — The Unity Christian High School football team defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-0 on Friday night. 

The Knights (2-1) got on the board thanks to a safety with Tyrell Hulshof on the tackle of E-LC's Nick Leonard for minus-1 yards. That score came with 3 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter. 

Unity Christian's lone touchdown also came in the opening quarter, as Logan Franken earned an 88-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left in the quarter. 

Unity held E-LC to minus-18 yards of total offense while the Knights collected 178 total yards, including 170 on the ground. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Franken led the Knights with 135 rushing yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Clayton Bosma completed one pass to Tyler Wierenga for eight yards. 

Nick Leonard led E-LC with nine yards on 23 carries. 

Jacob Dragstra and Elias Erwin each had seven tackles for the Knights. 

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

More video from this section

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments