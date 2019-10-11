HAWARDEN, Iowa — The West Sioux High School football team took advantage of a West Lyon turnover in the final minute of the game and scored the winning points on a one-yard keeper by Hunter Dekkers with 34 seconds left to claim a 35-28 heart-stopping win for the Falcons in Class 1A District 1 game played Friday.
West Lyon was trying to run out the clock and force overtime but mishandled a punt snap deep in its own territory and the Falcons' Bryce Coppock fell on the ball at the one-yard line. The winning score decided the back and forth contest and helped the Falcons improve to 2-1 in district and 6-1 overall while the Wildcats lost for the first time in district and are also 6-1.
Hunter Dekkers became the state's all-time leader in passing yards. He passed for 267 yards, giving him 9,237 in his career, passing Cherokee's Tyler Jones, who passed for 9,146 in his career.
West Sioux had taken a 28-21 lead early in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard run by Kade Lynott but the Wildcats' Jason Topete quickly answered with a 95-yard kickoff return to tie the game back up at 28-all.
Logan Meyer rushed for 136 yards and scored twice for West Lyon. Lynott caught two touchdown passes, one from Dekkers and the other from Coppock.
DOWLING 61, EAST 7: Dowling Catholic scored 47 unanswered points to beat East 61-7 on Friday.
East falls to 5-2 on the season, Dowling improves to 6-1. It is the first district loss for East.
East had a chance to take an early lead on Dowling but a field goal attempt was blocked and Dowling drove down for a touchdown.
The Black Raiders later had it first-and-goal from the six-yard line but threw an interception. Dowling then drove down for another touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
East cut into Dowling's lead with a touchdown from Kaige Kellen with 1:12 left in the first quarter but that was the only score for the Black Raiders.
By halftime, Dowling had a 40-7 lead and went on to win 61-7.
LENNOX 32, DAKOTA VALLEY 14: After not scoring in back-to-back games, Lennox put up 32 points on the road against Dakota Valley to knock off the Class 11A Panthers 32-14 on Friday.
It was the second straight loss for the Panthers, who are now 4-3 on the season.
OMAHA RONCALLI 55, SOUTH SIOUX 7: Omaha Roncalli scored 49 points in the first half and cruised to a 55-7 win over South Sioux, which fell to 1-6 on the season.
By the end of the first quarter, Roncalli had 28 points and Roncalli added 21 points in the second quarter.
South Sioux shutout Roncalli in the third quarter and added a touchdown of its own with 36 seconds left in the third quarter but that's all the Cardinals got as Roncalli added another score in the fourth.
AR-WE-VA 70, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 38: Siouxland Christian remained winless with a 70-38 loss to Ar-We-Va on Friday.
While Siouxland Christian is 0-7 on the season, it was the most points the East have scored in a game this season. Siouxland Christian has scored at least 22 points in the last four contests.
BLOOMFIELD 40, RANDOLPH 18: Braden Eisenhauer rushed for 127 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the unbeaten Bees to a win in a game played in Randolph, Neb. Friday.
Carter Schnoor scored on a 76-yard kickoff return and caught a nine-yard TD pass from Keaton Backhaus for the Cardinals (2-4).