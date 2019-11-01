WEST SIOUX 42, UNDERWOOD 7: The Falcons began post season play vaulting to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter on the way to win over the Eagles in a Class 1A first-round football playoff game played in Hawarden Friday.
Kade Lynott ran for three touchdowns and caught an 82-yard strike from Hunter Dekkers for another score.
Dekkers also had a 48-yard TD pass to Bryce Coppock in the second quarter to put West Sioux up 21-0. Dekkers, the all-time leading passer in yardage in Iowa prep history, was 19-28 passing for 340 yards.
West Sioux, now 9-1, will host Treynor next week.
Underwood scored on a 36-yard pass from Nick Ravlin to Brayden Wollan with 15 seconds left in the first half to pull withing 28-7 at the half. The Eagles end their season with an 8-2 record.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 43, TRI-CENTER 7: The Panthers got another big night from running back Tristan Wilson and rolled to a win in a Class A first-round playoff game played in Paullina Friday.
Wilson rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns as South O'Brien shut out the Trojans until late in the game and got an interception return for a touchdown from Zeke Lundquist in the second quarter.
The Panthers scored first with 4:44 left in the opening quarter on a four-yard pass from Jackson Louscher to Austin Paulsen.
South O'Brien scored 29 points in the second quarter to go up 36-0 at the break, getting runs of 80 and 25 yards from Wilson in the final moments of the half.
After a scoreless third frame, Riley Davis scored a TD on a seven yard run with 8:56 to to to wrap up the Wolverine scoring.
Tri-Center (6-4) scored with 58 seconds left in the game on a nine-yard run by Hunter Ward.
South O'Brien will take on unbeaten West Hancock in Britt in a second-round matchup.
TREYNOR 21, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 10: Jake Fisher ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to guide the Cardinals to a win in a first round Class 1A football playoff game played in Treynor Friday.
The Wolfpack scored first, taking a 7-0 lead on a two-yard run by Tristan Mulder with 3:12 left in the first half.
Treynor answered seven seconds before the break, scoring on a one-yard run by Fisher.
The Wolfpack went back up 10-7 on a 32-yard field goal by Kobi Baccam in the third quarter but another one-yard TD run by Fisher gave the Cardinals a 14-10 lead, their first of the game.
Fisher tossed a nine-yard TD pass to Jack Stogdill for an insurance score with 5:21 left in regulation.
Treynor moves on to second-round play and wil face West Sioux next Friday while the Wolfpack wrap up their season with a 8-2 record.
ALGONA 35, CENTRAL LYON/GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 14: Tyler Manske scored on a 47-yard run midway through the third quarter to break a 14-14 tie and the unbeaten Bulldogs went on to a win in Class 2A first-round playoff football game played in Algona Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, boths teams scored twice in the second quarter and the game was tied at the intermission.
Algona got the first score to go up 7-0 on a nine-yard run by Wyatt Wegener with 8:47 left in the second stanza but the Lions answered 32 seconds later to tie the game at 7-7 on a 65-yard touchdown carry by Kole Telford.
Garrett Schmidt got a touchdown on a six-yard run 3:39 before the break to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead but a 13-yard TD pass from Coldy Postma to Cooper Spiess gave the Lions a 14-14 tie at the half.
The Lions end their campaign with a 5-5 record while Algona moves on to the second round at 10-0.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 75, MEAD 28: Hartington-Newcastle jumped out to a 16-0 first quarter lead and was up 48-0 by halftime in a first-round 75-28 win over Mead on Thursday in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
Hartington-Newcastle improves to 6-3 on the season and plays at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Bloomfield, the No. 2 seed which is 8-0.
Shaye Morten was 11-of-17 passing for 205 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries.
Jake Pietz caught five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and Kobe Heitman had three receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 86 yards on eight carries. Sam Harms, Carson Sudbeck and Aiden Gratzfeld each had a touchdown reception.
LAWRENCE-NELSON 48, ALLEN 24: Allen was tied with Lawrence-Nelson at 18 going into halftime of the Class D2 first-round game but the Eagles were outscored 30-6 in the second half in the 48-24 loss. Allen ends the season with a 6-3 record.
Kobe Kumm rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on nine carries for Allen. Lukas Oswald rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Isom had 40 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kimm also had an interception.
BLOOMFIELD 54, PENDER 16: Bloomfield scored 24 points in the first quarter and rolled to a 54-16 win in a Class D-2 first-round playoff game.
Pender ends the season 4-5. Jaxon Marsony rushed for 41 yards and a score and Dylan Vogt rushed for 57 yards.