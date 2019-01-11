SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan had its three-game winning streak (which came against two ranked team) snapped when the Crusaders lost to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43-36 on Friday.
Heelan fell behind 16-10 in the first quarter and even though the Crusaders held Abraham Lincoln to only 11 points in the second and third quarters combined, Heelan only scored 14 points. The Lynx outscored Heelan 16-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Heelan, which fell to 7-3 with the loss, got 13 points from Ella Skinner and 11 points from Nicole Jacobson.
Abraham Lincoln improved to 8-3 on the season with the win. Julia Wagoner led the Lynx with 13 points and Lucy Turner had 10 points.