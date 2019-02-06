LE MARS, Iowa -- Akron-Westfield and Gehlen Catholic had a tight game going into halftime with Gehlen holding a one-point lead. Akron-Westfield held Gehlen to nine points in the third quarter and the Westerners had 25 points in the third quarter.
Gehlen scored 24 points in the fourth quarter but Akron-Westfield held on for the 67-60 win on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield won its fifth straight game and improved to 13-8 on the season. The loss snapped Gehlen's three-game winning streak. The Jays fell to 14-7 on the season.
Natalie Nielsen had a double-double for Akron-Westfield with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks. Brooke Koele also had another double-double for the Westerners with 16 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and eight blocks. Jaden Harris added 12 points, five assists and three steals. Chloee Colt had eight points and eight rebounds and McKenna Henrich had five assists.
Rachel Langel led Gehlen with 21 points and Katelyn Langel and Addison Weber each scored 12 points.
PIERCE 53, WYNOT 26: Pierce held Wynot to eight points in the first quarter and went on to beat Wynot 53-26 on Tuesday.
Katelyn Heine had eight points in the loss for Wynot.