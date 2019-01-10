CHEROKEE, Iowa - Cherokee outscored West 30-9 in the second quarter to break open a close contest and went on to win 68-48 in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Thursday.
Kassidy Pingel scored 17 points and Payton Slaughter added 15 for Cherokee, the No. 4 ranked team in Class 2A. Now 13-0, the Braves also got 13 points from Teagan Slaughter and 10 from JeMae Nichols.
Ashleigh Fitzagerald had 13 points to lead West (5-8). The Wolverines trailed 44-18 at the intermission after being down 14-9 after one frame.