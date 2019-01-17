SOUTH SIOUX CITY - The senior combination of Marybeth Rasmussen, McKenna Sims and Hannah Storm combined to score 53 points to lead South Sioux City in its 82-46 River Cities Conference girls basketball tournament win over Roncalli at the Minidome Thursday.
Rasmussen had a game-high 23 points while Sims added 19 and Strom had 11 for the Cardinals, who will take on Skutt in Omaha on Saturday for the RCC title. Kyra Fischer also scored nine points and had a team-high six rebounds for SSC (11-5). Samantha Mausbach scored 22 points to lead Roncalli.