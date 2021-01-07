PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee beats Spencer

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Cherokee High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, held off Spencer on Thursday, 80-65.

The Braves led by as many as 25 points in the win. They led 46-27 at halftime over the Tigers.

Cherokee (10-0) had four scorers in double figures. Teagan Slaughter led the Braves with 18 points, Kenna Mongan had 17, Lexi Pingel 15 and JeMae Nichols scored 10 points.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57, NORTH 45: The Stars scored 30 second-half points on the road in Le Mars, and they had two scorers in double figures. Maddie Craighead had 10 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Sydney Rexius scored 12 points, and she had seven assists.

WEST MONONA 63, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 23: Mallory McCall, the state's second leading scorer entering Friday, scored 19 points in Thursday's win.

Spartans junior Miella Struble scored 12 points.

The Spartans (8-2) shot 46 percent in the win.

ROCK VALLEY 47, LENNOX 42: The Rockets (7-3) scored 30 points in the second half on Thursday.