PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee beats Spencer

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Cherokee High School girls basketball team, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, held off Spencer on Thursday, 80-65.
The Braves led by as many as 25 points in the win. They led 46-27 at halftime over the Tigers.
Cherokee (10-0) had four scorers in double figures. Teagan Slaughter led the Braves with 18 points, Kenna Mongan had 17, Lexi Pingel 15 and JeMae Nichols scored 10 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57, NORTH 45: The Stars scored 30 second-half points on the road in Le Mars, and they had two scorers in double figures. Maddie Craighead had 10 points to go with 12 rebounds.
Sydney Rexius scored 12 points, and she had seven assists.
WEST MONONA 63, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 23: Mallory McCall, the state's second leading scorer entering Friday, scored 19 points in Thursday's win.
Spartans junior Miella Struble scored 12 points.
The Spartans (8-2) shot 46 percent in the win.
ROCK VALLEY 47, LENNOX 42: The Rockets (7-3) scored 30 points in the second half on Thursday.
Senior Abby Heemstra led Rock Valley with 19 points, and senior Lexie VanKekerix had 18 points.
OKOBOJI 45, EMMETSBURG 36: Okoboji built the lead to 37-28 in the fourth quarter before Emmetsburg cut it to 37-33, but the Pioneers hit their free throws down the stretch to pull out the victory.
Montana Wilson led Okoboji with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Olivia Lorenzen added 11 points and three steals.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 69, WHITING 20: The Panthers started out on a 25-1 run in the first quarter on Thursday.
They also held Whiting to 10 points in each half.
Ellie Bacon led SLSM (6-2) with 23 points. Bacon made five 3s in the win.
Sydney Hurd scored 19 points for the Panthers, and Danika Demers had 10 points.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 59, HARRIS LAKE-PARK 15: The Mustangs started off strong, leading 17-2 after the first quarter.
G-LR senior Mackensie Post scored a game-high 15 points to give her team its third win of the season, and Emersyn Netten scored 11 points.