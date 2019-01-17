NORTH SIOUX CITY -- After a nine-point second quarter, Dakota Valley trailed Tri-Valley by five points. A 21-point third quarter helped the Panthers get within one and the Panthers outscored Tri-Valley 17-12 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 57-53 victory on Thursday.
Dakota Valley improved to 4-6 overall. The Panthers were 16-of-18 from the free throw line.
Rylee Rosenquist had a double-double for Dakota Valley with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Rachel Rosenquist had 14 points and eight blocks. Grace Bass added 10 points and Brooke Carlson had nine rebounds.
Paige Jewett led Tri-Valley with 21 points and Tabor Teel had 14 points.