PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley, SB-L pull away late in victories

COLTON, S.D. — Rylee Rosenquist scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-51 come-from-behind win in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball game played in Colton, S.D. Friday.

Dakota Valley 43-39 heading to the fourth quarter but outscored the Mustangs 21-8 in the final frame to gain the win. Rachel Rosenquist also had 11 points while Peyton Tritz and Grace Bass each added 10 for the Panthers (8-3).

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 60, WEST 51: The Warriors pulled away late, as the Wolverines trailed by just one point during the fourth quarter on Friday at West.

The Warriors led 31-25 at halftime.

Emma Salker led the Warriors with 16 points. Payton Hardy chipped in with 15 and Katelyn Sale scored 11.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 11 points while Libby Buhman scored 10.

HINTON 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 20: Bella Badar scored 13 points to help the Blackhawks claim a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Hinton Friday.

Ashlyn Kovarna also had 12 points and Anna Coffee 10 for Hinton, now 8-6. Maesa Cleveringa and Leah Gritters lead the Tigers with five points each.