SOUTH O'BRIEN 62, BOYDEN-HULL 51: South O'Brien shot 40 percent from the field and beat Boyden-Hull 62-51 on Saturday.
South O'Brien improved to 11-5 with the win and 14 assists as a team. Hannah Dau led the Wolverines with 24 points and five assists. Kaylee Jacobs added 10 points and Megan Waterman had six rebounds and three blocks.
Boyden-Hull fell to 8-6 with the loss. Brooke Zylstra scored a game-high 25 points in the loss for the Comets.
WESTWOD 81, MVAOCOU 29: The No. 14 (Class 1A) Rebels got 23 points from Carah Drees on their way to a Western Valley Conference win over the Rams in a Sloan Saturday.
Andee Martin also chipped in 14 points and Makenna Harding added 10 for Westwood, now 14-3.
MVAOCOU (5-12) got 10 points apiece from Brooklyn Beery and Avery Ehlers.
VERMILLION 54, GARRETSON 35: Kasey Herbster scored 18 points and Lexi Plitzuweit added 17 while leading Vermillion to Saturday night’s win over Garretson.