COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- Densison-Schleswig remained perfect in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with a close win over Lewis Central 39-37 on Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig improved to 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Hawkeye 10. Vanessa Gunderson led the Monarchs with 10 points.
GEHLAN CATHOLIC 57, HINTON 21: Gehlan Catholic held Hinton to only one point in the first quarter and went on to win 57-21 on Tuesday.
Gehlen improved to 11-4 with the win. Sydney Livermore led the Jays with 14 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Addison Weber added 11 points and Rachel Langel seven rebounds. Melinda Zubrod had four steals.
Hinton fell to 5-10 with the loss. Aspen Coffee and Peyton George each had six points in the loss.