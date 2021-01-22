PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: East drops home game to No. 1 Johnston

SIOUX CITY — The Dragons shot over 50 percent from the field and went on to defeat the Black Raiders 67-54 in a non-conference girls basketball game played at East High Saturday.
Johnston hit on 24-of-46 shots from the floor, including 10-of-17 from 3-point range to win for the ninth time without a loss this season.
Megan Callahan had a game-high 19 points to lead East (11-2). Kayla Benson also had 12 points for the Black Raiders, who played the Dragons even in the second half after trailing 42-29 at the break.
Sophomore Molly Noelck hit all six of her shots and had 16 points to lead the Dragons.
SPENCER 51, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 48: The Tigers held onto their tight lead in the final three minutes of Saturday's game in Sergeant Bluff.
Allison Piercy led Spencer with 13 points while Alexa Johnson scored 11.
SB-L's top two scorers were Payton Hardy and Maddie Hinkel, both with 11 points.
RIDGE VIEW 52, WESTWOOD 49: Anya Kistenmacher scored 11 points and Emma Vohs added 10 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win in Sloan Saturday.
Ridge View (9-4) led 27-18 at the half but the Rebels used a 20-8 edge in the third quarter to lead 38-35 going in the the final stanza.
Katie Muenchrath had a game-high 14 points to lead Westwood (12-3) while Addy Johnson added 13 points, Briley Pike had a dozen points and Jaeden Ferris scored 10 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 73, HINTON 56: Mya Bunkers scored 24 points on Saturday to lead the Hawks to the road win over the Blackhawks.
The Blackhawks' leading scorer was Anna Coffee with 18 points while Aubree Lake scored 14.
BOYDEN-HULL 39, SOUTH O'BRIEN 35: Marissa Pottebaum led the Comets with 18 points on Saturday. The Comets trailed 19-12 at halftime.
Hannah Dau led the Wolverines with 17 points.
LATE FRIDAY
DAKOTA VALLEY 60, TRI-VALLEY 51: Rylee Rosenquist scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 60-51 come-from-behind win in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball game played in Colton, S.D. Friday.
Dakota Valley 43-39 heading to the fourth quarter but outscored the Mustangs 21-8 in the final frame to gain the win. Rachel Rosenquist also had 11 points while Peyton Tritz and Grace Bass each added 10 for the Panthers (8-3).
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 60, WEST 51: The Warriors pulled away late, as the Wolverines trailed by just one point during the fourth quarter on Friday at West.
The Warriors led 31-25 at halftime.
Emma Salker led the Warriors with 16 points. Payton Hardy chipped in with 15 and Katelyn Sale scored 11.
Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines with 11 points while Libby Buhman scored 10.
HINTON 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 20: Bella Badar scored 13 points to help the Blackhawks claim a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Hinton Friday.
Ashlyn Kovarna also had 12 points and Anna Coffee 10 for Hinton, now 8-6. Maesa Cleveringa and Leah Gritters lead the Tigers with five points each.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 56, WEST MONONA 46: Brooklyn Beery and Delaney Iseminger each scored 15 points in the win Friday in Onawa.
McKenzie Goodwin scored 11 for the unbeaten Class 1A No. 3 Panthers.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 21 points.
MMCRU 43, AKRON-WESTFIELD 41: Royals junior Taylor Harpenau hit a buzzer-beating shot over Westerners junior Natalie Nielsen on Friday.
Harpenau ended up with 11 points. Emily Dreckman led the Royals (12-2) with 14 points and Jaylen Bork scored 11.
Nielsen led the Westerners (9-6) with 12 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 93, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 47: Maddie Walker had 21 points to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Gowrie Friday.
Ella Larsen also had 19 points and Bailey Sievers 17 for Newell-Fonda (13-1).
CENTRAL LYON 58, SIOUX CENTER 47: Hayden Heimensen scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Lions to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win in Rock Rapids Friday.
Jacie Vander Waal had 16 points to lead Sioux Center (9-6 overall and 7-5 Siouxland). Central Lyon (13-2 overall and 11-2 Siouxland) led 34-18 at the half.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 59, OKOBOJI 30: Bria Wasmund scored 21 points to lead the Generals to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win in Milford Friday.
The Generals improved to 11-3 while the Pioneers are now 2-12. Montana Wilson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Okoboji.
WESTWOOD 69, MVAOCOU 28: Jaeden Ferris hit six 3s and she scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Rebels (12-2) on Friday.
The Rebels hit 12 3s as a team.
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 13 points.
CHEROKEE 68, STORM LAKE 23: Every Braves player scored Friday in the win over the Tornadoes.
Lexi Pingel led Class 3A No. 1 Cherokee with 12 points. Grace Anderson and Kenna Mongan each had 10 points.
WEST SIOUX 52, SOUTH O'BRIEN 46: Emily Hulshof led the Falcons with 17 points while Megan Waterman scored 13, and Addison Dekkers scored 12.
Hannah Dau led the Wolverines with 22 points. Kaylee Jacobs scored 13 points.
PONCA 72, WALTHILL 24: Gracen Evans scored 13 points to lead Ponca to a win over Walhtill in girls basketball action Friday.
Samantha Ehlers also had a dozen points and Ashlyn Kingsbury 11 points for Ponca (14-2). Tylisha McCauley had eight points to lead Walthill (1-12).