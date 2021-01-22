PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: East drops home game to No. 1 Johnston

SIOUX CITY — The Dragons shot over 50 percent from the field and went on to defeat the Black Raiders 67-54 in a non-conference girls basketball game played at East High Saturday.

Johnston hit on 24-of-46 shots from the floor, including 10-of-17 from 3-point range to win for the ninth time without a loss this season.

Megan Callahan had a game-high 19 points to lead East (11-2). Kayla Benson also had 12 points for the Black Raiders, who played the Dragons even in the second half after trailing 42-29 at the break.

Sophomore Molly Noelck hit all six of her shots and had 16 points to lead the Dragons.

SPENCER 51, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 48: The Tigers held onto their tight lead in the final three minutes of Saturday's game in Sergeant Bluff.

Allison Piercy led Spencer with 13 points while Alexa Johnson scored 11.

SB-L's top two scorers were Payton Hardy and Maddie Hinkel, both with 11 points.

RIDGE VIEW 52, WESTWOOD 49: Anya Kistenmacher scored 11 points and Emma Vohs added 10 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win in Sloan Saturday.