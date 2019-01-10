SIOUX CITY | Depth is a strength of East’s girls basketball team.
Coach Brian Drent’s squad had two waves of teams going, already in the first quarter of Thursday night’s Missouri River Activities Conference game against North. He gave his substitutes plenty of first-quarter playing time and by the 2-minute mark, re-inserted his five starters with a sizable lead.
East, with its depth, established itself immediately, scoring nine points off turnovers in the game’s first eight minutes. The Black Raiders forced 24 turnovers on the way to a 65-29 triumph on their home court.
Katlynn Tucker led East (7-3) with 11 points, which included a pair of first-quarter three-point baskets. Kennedy McCloy scored seven of her nine points in the opening frame when the home team burst to a 20-2 lead. Meanwhile, reserve Laken Garden also tallied nine points.
“I thought we were really good offensively in the first half of the season,” said Drent, whose team won for the fourth time in their last five games. “Our emphasis after Christmas break was getting better defensively. We were giving up a lot of easy buckets. We’re playing a lot of kids, so we should be able to put pressure on the ball and hopefully, create some chaos.
“We want to press. We want to play full court. That’s our advantage. If you have 12 kids, how do you use them? You press. You speed up the tempo. That’s what we’re trying to do. Over break, we spent over 80 percent of our practices working on defense.”
Madilyn Van Dyke was the first Black Raider to score a transition basket, hitting a layup after a steal a minute and a half into the contest.
Rylee Irwin scored two first-quarter baskets off turnovers, including a three-pointer, while a second basket was set up off a steal from 6-foot-1 Nyamer Diew. Gardner also contributed a first-quarter basket off Kayla Benson’s steal for a squad that scored 19 points off North’s mistakes, 15 in the first half.
“Our coaches always talk about how much depth we have,” said Tucker. “Our goal is to run, run, run and push the ball up the court. We try to look inside. We have a lot of freshmen who are very quick, so we can press as much as we want. We trust that our people off the bench will do their job.”
En route to its fourth straight win in the series over North, East converted 8 of 13 field goals in the first quarter. Three different players, Tucker, Irwin and McCloy combined on 4 of 7 shooting from beyond the arc in the game’s first eight minutes.
North (0-13) received a game-high 14 points from Hailee Enoch, 10 coming in the second half. Enoch, who topped the 12.1 scoring average that she took into the contest, attempted more free throws (12) than the four players from East that took chances from the charity stripe.
Though they were outmanned, North’s defense was scrappy, forcing 19 turnovers. Enoch had a steal/layup combination late in the second quarter while Madison Craighead (8 points, 5 rebounds) did the same thing in the fourth period.
Kayla Benson scored 14 points while leading East’s junior varsity to a 57-18 victory. Adriel Simien paced North with 10 points.
East will play at Woodbury Central Saturday night. North is idle until next Thursday when it hosts West.