East High scored early and often and held Woodbury Central to one first-half field goal while downing the Wildcats, 61-24, in a non-conference girls' basketball game at Moville on Saturday.
The Black Raiders connected on seven of 16 3-point field goal tries in the opening half, paving the way for a 48-point output. The visitors limited Woodbury Central to 13 points and turned the Wildcats over 13 times in the opening 16 minutes.
Junior Nyamer Diew scored 11 points, collected eight rebounds and blocked four shots for the victors. Junior classmate Kennedy McCloy paced the Black Raiders with an 18-point effort, making good on a pair of 3-pointers. Kyley Vondrak, a freshman, added 11 points which included a trio of 3-point shots.
Junior Maddie Paulsen topped the WC scoring chart with nine points. Paulsen collected six rebounds and blocked five shots for her Wildcat team.
Coach Brian Drent's East team improved to 9-3 on the season with the victory, while Woodbury Central fell to 12-3.