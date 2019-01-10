CANTON, S.D -- All five starters for West Sioux accounted for all 69 points for the Falcons as they beat Canton 69-59.
Meghan Danielson had a double-double for West Sioux, which improved to 11-2, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Shady Blankenship had 16 points and five assists and Payton Schwiesow had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Emma Mace added 12 points and Emma McManaman chipped in 11 points.
Canton fell to 0-7 with the loss. Karryn Peterson had 22 points and Mason Tiszen had 16 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 62, ESTHERVILLE-LC 50: Ella Larson scored 23 points to lead the No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1) to a non-conference girls basketball win over the Midgets in a game played in Estherville Thursday.
Macy Sievers also added 11 points for Newell-Fonda (12-0). Kaylin Tindal scored 12 points to pace E-LC (8-5).
LAWTON-BRONSON 60, WAKEFIELD/ALLEN 52: Kaitlyn Ricke scored 19 of her career high 30 points in the second half as she helped the Eagles down the Trojans in a girls basketball game played in Lawton Thursday.
Haley Williams also chipped in a dozen points for Lawton-Bronson (7-5). Wakefield (3-8) got 10 points from freshman Jordyn Carr and Kassidy Brudigam added eight.