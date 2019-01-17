KINGSLEY, Iowa -- The No. 13 (Class 1A) got 20 points from Madison Goodwin and 19 more from Delaney Iseminger to help slip past the Royals, 71-60, in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Kingsley Thursday.
Jayde Bardo also had a dozen points and McKenzie Goodwin 11 for the Panthers (14-1).
Taylor Haroenau scored 15 points to pacew MMCRU (11-4). Ellie Hilbrands and Madison Treinen added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Royals.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 54, HINTON 33: South O'Brien had 15 steals and shot 70 percent from the free throw line as the Wolverines beat Hinton 54-33 on Thursday.
Hannah Dau led South O'Brien, which improved to 10-5, with 25 points and three steals. Wylee Sickelka had seven rebounds and the Wolverines had 26 rebounds as a team.
Hinton fell to 5-9 with the loss. Bella Bader had 14 points in the loss and Aspen Coffee scored 10.
WEST MONONA 84, WHITING 18: Lexi Lander, Tayah Struible and Macie McCall also scored 12 points to lead the Spartans in a girls basketball win in a game played in Onana Thursday. Semia Aldrich had a game-high 13 points for the Warriors.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 47, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 34: Brooke Koele scored 13 points and Chloee Colt 12 to lead the Westerners to a win in a girls basketball game played in Akron Thursday.
Akron-Westfield improved to 8-7 with the win while EP-J drops to 3-6. Megan Brewer had 11 points and Riley Donnelly 10 for the Huskies.
NEWELL-FONDA 66, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 18: Ella Larsen had 14 points to help the No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) fly past Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball encounter Thursday.
Maggie Walker also had 11 points and Megan Morenz 10 for Newell-Fonda, which has won all 15 of its games this season. Mady Jeschke scored 10 points for Southeast Valley (6-10).
PONCA 68, WALTHILL 25: Taylor Lamprecht scored 13 points to lead Ponca to a home girls basketball win Thursday. Alyssa Crosgrove and Kaci Day also chipped in 10 points apiece for the Indians (13-2). Kalleah Whiteeyes and Angelena Grant had nine points each for the Blujays (3-10).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, OA-BCIG 54: Siouxland Christian just got past OA-BCIG 56-54 on Thursday.
Riley Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian, which improved to 7-10, with 21 points, Cassie Jones had 19 points and Daisy Hiserote added 10 points.
For OA-BCIG, Anna Winterrowd and Halle Hemer each had a team-high 13 points and Carly Murphy and Kylee Weber each scored 10 points. It was the 11th straight loss for the Falcons, who fell to 3-14.