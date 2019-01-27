SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Bishop Heelan held Western Christian to only six points in the first quarter for an early lead. Even though Heelan only scored eight points in the second quarter, the Crusaders still had a six-point lead at halftime.
Heelan pulled away in the second half, outscoring Western Christian 30-19, as the Crusaders picked up a 52-35 win over the Wolfpack on Saturday.
Heelan improves to 12-3 overall and it's the fifth straight win for the Crusaders. Western Christian falls to 9-8 overall and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Wolfpack.
Macay Vant Hul had a double-double in the loss with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Five of the rebounds were offensive. Olivia Granstra had six points and seven rebounds and Emma Bousema had five points and four steals.
No stats were provided by Heelan.