SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan’s defense has a way of turning games around, which is what the Crusaders did to Orange City Unity Christian Tuesday night.
The Crusaders forced overtime with a late 3-pointer and outscored the Knights 13-6 in the extra session to come away with a 63-56 girls basketball win at the Heelan Gym.
Heelan, ranked No. 8 in Iowa Class 4A, trailed by 11 points with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Crusaders began their rally then, cutting it to 34-33 by the end of the quarter.
Ashlyn Peck capped a see-saw fourth stanza, hitting a 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left in regulation. Unity did not get off a shot in the final seconds, then Heelan took control in overtime.
“It wasn’t a complete game but we showed a lot of energy and fight,” Heelan Coach Darron Koolstra said. “As a team they should know now they’re never out of a game.”
Katelyn Stanley tossed in 27 points, getting 20 in the final two quarters and overtime. Stanley converted 7 of 8 free throws in OT and hit three of four 3-point shots in the second half.
Ella Skinner, the team’s leading scorer with an 18-point average, managed 13 before fouling out in the closing seconds of regulation. Heelan, now 8-3, also got a big lift from Amber Aesoph, who came off the bench to tally 12 points, including two quick buckets in overtime.
Heelan had a 17-11 lead less than a minute into the second quarter, but Unity Christian scored the final 13 points of the quarter to take a 24-17 lead and Jori Bronner scored with five minutes left in the third, it was 30-19 in favor of the Knights.
That, despite the fact that they committed 21 turnovers in the first three quarters and 31 for the game.
“We didn’t value the ball tonight and that’s the biggest difference in the game,” Unity Christian Coach Jay Schuiteman said. “We take care of the ball a little bit better that game might not be that close. We just had a few stretches and battled ourselves a little bit tonight, too.
“Coming down here, a tough place to play, I thought our girls battled all night. We just didn’t quite handle the pressure like we normally do.”
The lead changed hands several times in the fourth quarter and Unity went ahead 50-47 on two free throws by Janie Schoonhoven with 23.4 seconds remaining. Peck worked herself free and canned a 3-pointer from the corner to tie it.
“We ran that play a little earlier and didn’t get her the ball,” Koolstra said. “We know Ashlyn can make shots, we just have to put her in positions to get that shot. I thought we did really good things in getting turnovers and opportunities for layups in the first half and we missed a lot of layups and free throws, but they never gave up.
“It was good to get Amber back. She brings a lot of energy for us.”
Aesoph missed several games because of an injury before returning in the last game against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Malenke finished with 17 points for Unity Christian (9-5), while Bronner added 16 points and Schoonhoven 13 points and 16 rebounds.
Heelan entertains East High on Thursday for “Pack the Pit” night. Several activities are planned before and during the contest.