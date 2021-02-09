PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Heelan shuts down Council Bluffs Lincoln in second half

SIOUX CITY — Lauryn Peck led the Bishop Heelan High School team with a 19-point game, as the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43-37 on Tuesday night.

Peck made five shots, including two 3-pointers. She was also 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Kenley Meis scored 10 points.

The Crusaders relied on their defense to beat the Lynx. They held CBAL to just two points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Heelan also held the Lynx without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 48, CB JEFFERSON 30: Emma Salker scored 19 points to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.

Maddie Hinkel also had 11 points for SBL, 12-6 overall and 10-3 in the MRAC. The Warriors led 22-18 at the half but opening things up in the third quarter with a 13-5 run to build a double-digit led. Hannah Belt led CBTJ with 16 points.

MMCRU 64, SOUTH O'BRIEN 25: Jaylen Bork had 16 points to lead the way for the Royals in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.