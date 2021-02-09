PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Heelan shuts down Council Bluffs Lincoln in second half

SIOUX CITY — Lauryn Peck led the Bishop Heelan High School team with a 19-point game, as the Crusaders beat Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43-37 on Tuesday night.
Peck made five shots, including two 3-pointers. She was also 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Kenley Meis scored 10 points.
The Crusaders relied on their defense to beat the Lynx. They held CBAL to just two points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Heelan also held the Lynx without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 48, CB JEFFERSON 30: Emma Salker scored 19 points to lead the Warriors to a Missouri River Conference girls basketball win in Council Bluffs Tuesday.
Maddie Hinkel also had 11 points for SBL, 12-6 overall and 10-3 in the MRAC. The Warriors led 22-18 at the half but opening things up in the third quarter with a 13-5 run to build a double-digit led. Hannah Belt led CBTJ with 16 points.
MMCRU 64, SOUTH O'BRIEN 25: Jaylen Bork had 16 points to lead the way for the Royals in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Tuesday.
Ellie Hilbrands also had 13 points while Taylor Harpenau and Emily Dreckman both had 12 points for MMCRU, which closes its regular season with an 18-2 record and finished second in the War Eagle Conference with a 9-1 mark.
Hannah Dau had nine points to lead the Wolverines, who open Class 2A regional play hosting Alta-Aurelia Saturday. South O'Brien ends its regular season with a 7-14 record, 2-8 in the WEC.
HINTON 63, GEHLEN 46: Anna Coffee and Bella Badar had 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Hinton Tuesday evening.
Ashlyn Kovarna also had 13 points for Hinton, which ends its regular season with a 10-10 record. Both teams finished 5-5 in league play.
Rachel Langel had 11 points while Miyah Whitehead and Lauren Heying had 10 points each for the Jays, who open Class 1A regional play at Remsen St. Mary Thursday.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 35: The Panthers closed out regular season play with a non-conference win over the Huskies in Kingsley Tuesday.
Brooklyn Beery had 15 points to lead K-P (20-1) while McKenzie Goodwin added 14 points and Delay Iseminger had 13 points. Abbi Bailey led the Panthers with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Maddie Hammitt had a dozen points to lead EP-J (2-14).
NEWELL-FONDA 81, SIOUX CENTRAL 45: Ella Larsen scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Sioux Rapids Tuesday.
Macy Sievers also had 14 points, Kierra Jungers 12 points and Bailey Sievers 10 points for Newell-Fonda (19-1). The Mustangs led 32-25 at the half.
Morgan Christan had 14 points to lead the Rebels (14-7).
SOUTH SIOUX CITY 64, WEST 49: Kyra Fisher scored 19 points to lead the Cardinals to a non-conference girls basketball win in South Sioux City Tuesday.
Natasha Freiberg also had 15 points for South Sioux City (6-14).
Gabby Wagner also had 19 points for the Wolverines 5-15. Lily Juhnke also had a dozen points for West, which ends its regular season and opens Class 5A regional play next Wednesday.
South Sioux City hosts Sergeant Bluff-Luton Thursday.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 70, AKRON-WESTFIELD 47: The Knights wrapped up an unbeaten run in the War Eagle Conference and clinched the girls' basketball league title with a win over the Westerners in Orange City Tuesday.
Grace Schoonhoven had a big game for Unity Christian scoring 27 points while handing out eight assists. Janie Schoonhoven also had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knights.
Natalie Nielsen led Akron-Westfield with 17 points.
GARRETSON 43, BERESFORD 31: Lizzie Olson scored 16 points to lead Garretson to a girls basketball win in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.