KINGSLEY -- In close battle, Kingsley-Pierson was able to get some baskets late to get a bit of a cushion and beat West Monona 69-60 in Kingsley. With the win, Kinsley-Pierson won the Western Valley Conference title.
Kingsley-Pierson improved to 15-1 with the win and it's the 11th straight win for the Panthers. Kingsley-Pierson opens Western Valley Conference tournament play at home on Friday against OA-BCIG.
Jayde Barto led Kingsley-Pierson with 18 points and five steals and Madison Goodwin had 16 points and seven steals. Rachel Bohle had a team-high eight rebounds.
The loss snapped West Monona's four-game winning streak. Lexi Lander led the Spartans with 17 points and Jordan Collison and Tayah Struble each scored 10 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, RIDGE VIEW 43: During a game of runs, Maddie Paulsen tallied 21 points Monday night as Woodbury Central clinched second place in the Western Valley Conference final regular-season standings with Monday night’s win at Moville.
Sally Gallagher’s 15 points for Woodbury Central (15-3) included five of the squad’s nine three-point baskets. Sidney Steffen recorded five steals and five assists while Lindsie Graff contributed five steals.
Ridge View (9-6) rallied from a 16-2 deficit to take a 24-23 lead as Kenzee Wunschel (11 points) hit a basket midway through the second quarter. Woodbury Central came back to take a 33-30 halftime lead, then outscored the Raptors 18-5 in the third quarter.
Emerson Else topped Ridge View with 12 points. Fifth in the final conference standings, the Raptors will open the WVC Tournament Friday at West Monona.
Woodbury Central will host Siouxland Christian in the WVC Tournament on Friday night.
WESTWOOD 72, MISSOURI VALLEY 26: Westwood picked up its 15th win of the season and had four players finish with double-figures as the Rebels beat Missouri Valley 72-26.
It's the third straight win for Westwood, which improved to 15-3.
Carah Drees led Westwood with 20 points. Brenna Pike added 12 points, Andee Martin scored 11 points and Briley Pike chipped in 10 points.
Missouri Valley fell to 0-16 with the loss and were led by Carter Crispin, who had seven points.
ALTA-AURELIA 53, RIVER VALLEY 33: Alta-Aurelia picked up its first win of the season as the Warriors defeated River Valley 53-33 on Monday.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 1-17 on the season and were led by Sydney Stanton, who had 17 points. Chloe Kruger added 11 points for the Warriors.
River Valley fell to 1-14 with the loss. Brittany Meyer had 15 points for the Wolverines and Sydney Zahnley added 10 points.