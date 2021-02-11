PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kyra Fischer scores 1,000th point in South Sioux win

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School girls basketball team defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday at the MiniDome 59-56.

Cardinals senior Kyra Fischer scored her 1,000th career point on Thursday, as she led her team with 18 points.

Payton Hardy scored 22 points for the Warriors, while Emma Salker had 18.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 47, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 39: Remsen St. Mary's High School freshman Claire Schroeder scored 15 points to help the Hawks beat the Gehlen Catholic Jays on Thursday, 47-39.

With the win, the Hawks advance to the Class 1A-Region 7 quarterfinals.

The Hawks led 23-15 at the half.

Rachel Langel led Gehlen with 11 points.

STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 69, GTRA 32: The Panthers led 43-14 at the half en route to the first-round win. The Panthers will play Remsen St. Mary's on Tuesday.

WESTWOOD 59, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 17: The Rebels held the Tigers completely scoreless in the third quarter, and held them to seven total points in the second half in the 1A-7 opener.

