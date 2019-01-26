LE MARS, Iowa -- East was trailing the three points when Kennedy McCloy hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to force overtime with Le Mars. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs pulled out the overtime victory, though, beating East 65-60 on Saturday.
Le Mars improves to 14-3 overall and the Bulldogs are on a 10-game winning streak. East fell to 9-7 overall and is on a four-game losing streak.
Madison Dreckman hit four three-pointers and finished with 26 points for Le Mars. Jaelynn Dreckman had 15 points and Annie Ellis hit three three-pointers and finished with 10 points.
Nyamer Diew led East, hitting four three-pointers and finishing with 29 points. McCloy added 12 points.