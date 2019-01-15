ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Jazlin DeHaan scored 15 points to lead the Dutch to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win , 50-44, over the Warriors in Orange City Tuesday.
Delanie Niemeyer also had 13 points and Jaycee Hoekstra 10 for MOC-Floyd Valley (9-5). Dana Den Herder had 16 points and Alyssa Mulder 15 for Sioux Center (5-9).
MMCRU 67, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 34: Emily Dreckman scord 15 points to pace the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Hartley Tuesday. Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hilbrands also chipped in 13 points for MMCRU (11-3).
WEST SIOUX 57, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 25: Meghan Danielson scored 12 points and three teammates also scored in double digits to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Remsen Tuesday.
Shady Blankenship and Payton Schwiesow also added 11 points and Emma Mace 10 for West Sioux, now 12-2). Brittany Johnson had 11 points for the Hawks (1-13).
NEWELL-FONDA 86, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 34: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) rolled to a 36-7 lead after one quarter and didn't look back in winning a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game over the Panthers in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Ella Larsen had 14 points and Emma Stewart 13 to lead Newell-Fonda (14-0). Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker also added 11 points and Macy Sievers had 10.
Lizzy Lenhart had 16 points to lead St. Mary's.
CHEROKEE 73, ESTHERVILLE-LC 39: Fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee rolled to its 15th victory without a loss, 73-39 over Estherville-Lincoln Central at Estherville Tuesday.
Kassidy Pingel led a balanced scoring attack for the Braves with 21 points. JaMay Nichols tacked on 17 points, Teagan Slaughter 16 and Payton Slaughter 11. Cherokee zipped to a 53-23 lead by halftime.
Josie Condon scored 10 points for Estherville-LC (9-6), which had won six of its last seven games with the only loss in that stretch to Class 1A top-ranked Newell-Fonda.
WESTWOOD 62, OA-BCIG 28: Westwood, ranked No. 14 in Class 1A, cruised past OA-BCIG 62-28 in Western Valley Conference action Tuesday at Ida Grove.
Andee Martin paced the Rebels with 17 points, while Carah Drees added 16 points and Makenna Harding 14. Westwood improved its record to 13-3, bouncing back from a loss to Ponca, Nebraska, that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 72, RIVER VALLEY 24: Kingsley-Pierson zipped past River Valley 72-24 in Western Valley Conference action at Correctionville Tuesday.
Madison Goodwin scored 13 points and McKenzie Goodwin 12 for the Panthers, ranked No. 13 in Iowa Class 1A. Kingsley-Pierson improved its overall record to 13-1.
River Valley (1-12) was led by Taylor Knaack with 10 points.
PONCA 59, WINNEBAGO 42: Kaci Day and Grace Salmen scored 15 points apiece to lead Ponca in a girls basketball win over Winnebago Tuesday.
Alyssa Crosgrove and also scored 13 points and Bree Gill 10 for Ponca (13-2). Madelin Cleveland had 13 points, Jayla Price 12 and Kaye Earth 10 for Winnebago (6-9).
VERMILLION 46, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: Lexi Saunders and Lexi Plitzuweit scored 11 points apiece to lead the Tanagers to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Elk Point, S.D. Tuesday.
Riley Donnelly had a game-high 13 points and Lily Kempf 12 for the Huskies. The lead changed hands 16 times in the game and Vermillion's five-point lead in the opening quarter was the biggest either team enjoyed in the closely played contest.