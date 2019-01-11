RALSTON, Neb. | Class B sixth-ranked South Sioux City rolled to a 30-8 first-quarter advantage on the way to a 77-22 River Cities Conference win over Ralston Friday night.
Mckenna Sims, an Illinois State recruit, provided 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and a blocked shot to lead the Cardinals. Marybeth Rasmussen shined with 16 points and six steals.
Kyra Fischer added 10 points for South Sioux City, which shot 51 percent from the field.
The Cardinals turned in a whopping 30 steals in the triumph. Fischer and Jalen Galvin each had four steals while Tiffany Tinker had three.
South Sioux City will play at Beatrice at 2:15 Saturday afternoon.