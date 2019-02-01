PAULINA, Iowa -- Jaden Harris led scoring for Akron-Westfield (12-8) with 17 points as Akron-Westfield beat South O’Brien Friday night 53-46, her teammate Chloee Colt had 12 points.
South O’Brien had two double digit scores, Hannah Dau with 15 points and Kaylee Jacobs with 12.
CHEROKEE 79, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 51: Kassidy Pingel led her team in scoring with 38 points as Cherokee (19-1) beat Western Christian (10-9). Her teammates JeMae Nichols scored 18 points and Payton Slaughter had 12.
Olivia Ganstra was the high scorer for the Wolfpack with 18 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 84, ALTA-AURELIA 23: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) had six played score in double figures as they torched Alta-Aurelia in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game in Newell Friday.
Bailey Sievers had 13 points while Emma Stewart, Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen had 11 for N-F, which is 19-0 and two games from completing an unbeaten regular season.
Chloe Kruger had a dozen points for Alta-Aurelia (1-19).
MMCRU 55, HINTON 24: Freshman Ellie Hilbrands had 13 points and Taylor Harpenau had 11 to lead the Royals to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game plaed in Hinton Friday.
MMCRU advanced to 15-4 this season while Hinton drops to 6-14.
Bella Badar had a game-high 14 points to pace the Blackhawks.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 64, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 42: Jazlin DeHaan scored 21 points to lead the Dutch to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win over the Mustangs n Orange City Friday. Mackenzie Post had 15 points to lead G-LR (3-16). The Dutch are now 11-8.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 70, CLARINDA 23: Sarah Heilesen scored 16 points to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Denison Friday. The Monarchs won the Hawkeye 10 Conference title with the victory.
Paige Andersen also had 15 points and Alex Mohr 14 for D-S (16-1 overall and 10-0 Hawkeye 10.)
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 73, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 41: Addison Weber and Sydney Livermore scored 19 points each to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Hartley Friday. Paige Doyel had 13 points and Cassidy Hagerman 10 to lead the Hawks now 7-12. Gehlen is now 13-6.
Thursday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 47, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 36: Seventh-ranked Denison-Schleswig trailed 26-17 at halftime to Kuemper Catholic at halftime. The Monarchs did make up a few points in the third quarter and then took control of the game in the fourth quarter. Denison-Schleswig outscored Kuemper Catholic 16-1 in the fourth quarter for a 47-36 win on Thursday.
The Monarchs improved to 15-1 overall and it is the 13th straight win for them. Kuemper Catholic fell to 8-11.
Paige Andersen led Denison-Schleswig with 18 points and Hannah Neeman had 10 points.
Brooklyn Bakke had 13 points for Kuemper Catholic.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 42, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 26: Gehlen Catholic outscored Trinity Christian 20-8 in the second quarter to help the Lady Jays pull away for a 42-26 win over on Thursday.
Gehlen Catholic improved to 12-6 overall. It was the fifth straight loss for Trinity Christian, which fell to 1-16.
Addison Weber led Gehlen Catholic with 20 points and she hit four three-pointers.
For Trinity Christian, Shawn Hoksbergen scored six points.