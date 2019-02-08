AKRON, Iowa - Kassi Vanderlinen and Natalie Nielsen had 14 points each to pace the Westerners in a first round Class 1A regional girls basketball win, 60-22, Friday in Akron.
Brooke Koele, the only senior on the A-W roster, also chipped in 10 points. Carly Ortmann had seven points to lead the Hawks (3-18).
Akron-Westfield (14-8) will play a second round game at Kingsley-Pierson Tuesday.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, RIVER VALLEY 32: Siouxland Christian won its first-round Class 1A Region 8 game 56-32 over River Valley.
It was the second straight win over River Valley for the Eagles, which improve to 10-12 on the season. Siouxland Christian travels to Newell to face Newell-Fonda on Tuesday in the next round.
River Valley ends the season with a 3-18 record.
Cassie Jones led Siouxland Christian with 22 points and Riley Doenhoefer had 20 points.
For River Valley, Taylor Knaack had 16 points and Sydney Zahnley had 10.
GLENWOOD 73, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 68: Denison-Schleswig's 16-game winning streak was snapped as the Class 4A No. 7 Monarchs lost to No. 15-ranked Glenwood 73-68 in overtime on Friday.
Denision had a slight three-point lead going into the fourth quarter when Glenwood forced overtime, outscoring the Monarchs 11-6 in the final frame.
Denison-Schleswig fell to 18-3 on the season. It was the seventh straight win for Glenwood, which improved to 16-4.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 23 points in the loss. Sarah Heilesen scored 20 points and Hannah Neeman added 13 points.
Late Thursday
WYNOT 55, PENDER 45: Both teams only combined for 11 points in the first quarter but the scoring picked up after that. Wynot outscored Pender by 10 points in the second half to claim the victory, 55-45.
Katelyn Heine led Wynot with 20 points and she was 8-of-11 from the free throw line. She also had five rebounds. Michaela Lange had 15 points and three assists Shaelee Planer had eight points, four assists and seven rebounds.