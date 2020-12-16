PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan beats Sioux City West

But the Warriors managed only six points in the fourth quarter as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln scored 19 points to come back and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-46 on Tuesday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, which are 3-1 now. The Lynx are 3-3 on the season.

Payton Hardy had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors and Nya Lul had nine rebounds, three blocks and eight points. Emma Salker added seven rebounds, four rebounds and seven points and Maddie Hinkel had six rebounds, three assists and eight points. Madison Hardy had six rebounds and Katelyn Sale had five assists.

OMAHA SKUTT 54, SOUTH SIOUX 36: South Sioux falls to 0-5 with a 54-36 loss to Omaha Skutt on Tuesday.

CHEROKEE 62, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 41: In a game between two undefeated ranked Class 3A teams, No. 3-ranked Cherokee held Estherville-Lincoln Central, ranked 12th, to 17 first-half points as the Braves won big, 62-41, on Tuesday for its third win over a ranked opponent this season.

Cherokee is 7-0 on the season now and it is the first loss of the season for ELC, which falls to 5-1.

JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 18 points, Teagan Slaughter had 15 points and Lexi Pingel added 11 points.