PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins fifth straight

SIOUX CITY -- After trailing by a point in the first quarter, Bishop Heelan outscored Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson by 11 in the second for a 10-point halftime lead. Then the Crusaders held the Yellow Jackets to seven points in the second half to pull away for a 60-26 victory on Friday.
It is the fifth-straight win for Heelan, which is now 5-2 on the season. It is also the fourth-straight win over the Yellow Jackets, who are 0-6 on the season.
Heelan had two players finish in double-figures as Lauryn Peck and Payton Schermerhorn each scored 13 points.
CHEROKEE 52, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42: It is first game as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, Cherokee took down Lakes Conference rival Western Christian 52-42 on Friday.
Cherokee remains undefeated at 8-0. Western Christian drops its fourth-straight game and is 2-5 on the season.
Kenna Mongen led the Braves with 14 points and Grace Anderson added 10 points.
For Western Christian, Claire Bleeker had 13 points.
MMCRU 50, WEST SIOUX 18: MMCRU picked up its third straight win as the Royals' defense held West Sioux completely in check for a 50-18 win on Friday.
MMCRU improves to 6-1 on the season. The loss snaps West Sioux's four-game winning streak as the Falcons are now 5-4.
Ellie Hilbrands led the Royals with 14 points and Jaylen Bork had 13 points. Taylor Harpenau followed with nine points.
The Royals held Megan Waterman, who averages 14.9 points per game, in check as she only had six points to lead the Falcons.
NEWELL-FONDA 69, MANSON-NW WEBSTER 26: Newell-Fonda scored 30 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 69-26 victory on Friday over Manson-Northwest Webster.
Newell-Fonda improves to 6-1 and won its eighth-straight game over the Cougars, who are now 1-6.
Ellie Lago led the Mustangs with 13 points, Macy Sievers added 12 points and Bailey Sievers and Ella Larsen each scored 11 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 65, SOUTH O'BRIEN 21: Unity Christian its third-straight game as the Knights took down South O'Brien 65-21 on Friday.
Unity Christian improves to 6-1 on the season and South O'Brien falls to 4-4.
The Knights had three players in double-figures and they all scored 14 points each - Gracie Schoonhoven, Janie Schoonhoven and Tyra Schuiteman.
Kaylee Jacobs had seven points for South O'Brien.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, RIVER VALLEY 22: Woodbury Central outscored River Valley by 20 points in the second quarter and cruised to a 63-22 victory.
Woodbury Central was led by McKenna Herbold, who had 22 points. Cam Baird added 16.
For River Valley, Teresa Todd had six points.
HINTON 79, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 26: After back-to-back losses, Hinton bounced back with a 79-26 victory over Harris-Lake Park on Friday.
Hinton is now 3-2 on the season as Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-7.
Bella Badar scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Blackhawks and Anna Coffee had 14 points. Ashlyn Kovarna added 10 points and Natalee Junck had nine points.
For the Wolves, Zella Ingham had 10 points.
THURSDAY
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 60, WEST 29: West scored nine points in the first quarter and trailed by five points to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln but that was best quarter for the Wolverines, who fell behind by 11 at halftime and later lost to the Lynx 60-29 on Thursday.
West falls to 1-5 and has lost four straight games.
Libby Buhman scored eight points for West. Jillian Shanks and Kayla Schleifman each had 17 for the Lynx.
PONCA 72, VERMILLION 58: In a battle of two unbeaten teams, the Ponca girls' basketball team held Vermillion to 28 points in the second half to pull away for a 72-58 victory on Thursday.
Ponca remains undefeated at 6-0. Vermillion suffers its first loss and is 2-1.
Gracen Evans led Ponca as she finished just short of a double-double with 18 points and eight rebounds. Addie McGill followed with 16 points and Ashlyn Kingsbury had 12 points. Samantha added seven points and 11 rebounds.
For Vermillions, Lexi Plitzuweit had a game-high 21 points as she scored her 1,000th career point. Shandie Ludwig added 14 points and Kasey Hanson had 10 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 46: George-Little Rock held Kingsley-Pierson to eight points in the first quarter but the Panthers scored 22 in the second to take the lead. The Mustangs hung with the Panthers the rest of the way but Kingsley-Pierson still won by double-digits 59-46.
Kingsley-Pierson remains undefeated at 9-0. George-Little Rock falls to 2-4.
Brooklyn Beery led the Panthers with 14 points and five rebounds and Chloe Peschau had 13 points and five rebounds. McKenzie Goodwin added 11 points and Delaney Iseminger had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
LAWTON-BRONSON 54, HOMER 37: Lawton-Bronson held Homer to three points in the first quarter and went on to win 54-37.
Lawton-Bronson improves to 2-5 on the season. Homer falls to 2-4.
Sierra Ameen led the Eagles with 15 points and four steals and Kaitlin Hennings had six points and six rebounds. Emma Ricke added eight points, five rebounds and five assists and Abby Kamm had seven points and four assists. Willow Fluent had five steals.
For Homer, Bradie Johnson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Rasmussen had eight rebounds and six steals. Tori Harsma and Jocelyn Hightree each had six rebounds. Harsma had five steals and Hightree had four. Hannah Elsea had five rebounds and five assists.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 51, RIVER VALLEY 25: Storm Lake St. Mary's held River Valley to two points as the Panthers cruised to a 51-25 victory on Thursday.
Storm Lake St. Mary's improves to 4-2 and has won the last five games against River Valley, which falls to 0-4.
Sydney Hurd led the Panthers with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Emily Nothwehr had 12 points and five steals. Danika Demers had nine points, six rebounds and seven steals and Karley Mills had seven rebounds and three steals.
FLANDREAU 48, BERESFORD 42: Beresford stayed with Flandreau, trailing by a point going into the fourth quarter but Flandreau held off the Watchdogs for a 48-42 victory on Thursday.
Beresford falls to 0-3. Flandreau is now 2-1.
Kara Niles had a double-double in the loss with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ady Hansen had 10 points and seven rebounds.
