PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins fifth straight

Sierra Ameen led the Eagles with 15 points and four steals and Kaitlin Hennings had six points and six rebounds. Emma Ricke added eight points, five rebounds and five assists and Abby Kamm had seven points and four assists. Willow Fluent had five steals.

For Homer, Bradie Johnson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Rasmussen had eight rebounds and six steals. Tori Harsma and Jocelyn Hightree each had six rebounds. Harsma had five steals and Hightree had four. Hannah Elsea had five rebounds and five assists.

STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 51, RIVER VALLEY 25: Storm Lake St. Mary's held River Valley to two points as the Panthers cruised to a 51-25 victory on Thursday.

Storm Lake St. Mary's improves to 4-2 and has won the last five games against River Valley, which falls to 0-4.

Sydney Hurd led the Panthers with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Emily Nothwehr had 12 points and five steals. Danika Demers had nine points, six rebounds and seven steals and Karley Mills had seven rebounds and three steals.

FLANDREAU 48, BERESFORD 42: Beresford stayed with Flandreau, trailing by a point going into the fourth quarter but Flandreau held off the Watchdogs for a 48-42 victory on Thursday.