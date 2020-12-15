PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley beats Beresford, Cherokee taked down ELC

DAKOTA VALLEY 62, BERESFORD 38: Dakota Valley had a three-point lead at halftime and then held Beresford to 13 points in the second half to pull away for a 62-38 victory.
Dakota Valley is now 2-1 on the season and Beresford falls to 0-2.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jorja VanDenHul and Peyton Tritz each had 12 points as VanDenHul added five rebounds and four steals and Tritz had five assists. Rachel Rosenquist had 10 points, five steals and three blocks.
For Beresford, Kara Niles had 17 points and Ady Hansen grabbed 10 rebounds.
C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 55, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 47: Sergeant Bluff-Luton was tied with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the half and had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
But the Warriors managed only six points in the fourth quarter as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln scored 19 points to come back and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-46 on Tuesday.
It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, which are 3-1 now. The Lynx are 3-3 on the season.
CHEROKEE 62, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 41: In a game between two undefeated ranked Class 3A teams, No. 3-ranked Cherokee held Estherville-Lincoln Central, ranked 12th, to 17 first-half points as the Braves won big, 62-41, on Tuesday for its third win over a ranked opponent this season.
Cherokee is 7-0 on the season now and it is the first loss of the season for ELC, which falls to 5-1.
JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 18 points, Teagan Slaughter had 15 points and Lexi Pingel added 11 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 73, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 26: Kingsley-Pierson had a 25-point first quarter for a 17-point lead as the Panthers cruised to a 73-26 victory over Siouxland Christian on Tuesday.
K-P stays undefeated at 8-0. Siouxland Christian falls to 1-5.
Brooklyn Beery had 15 points and four steals and Abbi Bailey had 11 points. McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Bohle each had 10 points and five rebounds. Goodwin added three steals. Delaney Iseminger had nine points and three steals and Halle Collins had four steals and eight points off the bench.
Daisy Hiserote had 12 points for the Eagles.
WESTWOOD 60, LAWTON-BRONSON 29: Westwood held Lawton-Bronson to three points in the first quarter for a 14-point lead as the Rebels won 60-29 on Tuesday.
Westwood improves to 5-2 on the season and the Rebels have won seven straight against Lawton-Bronson, which falls to 1-5.
Briley Pike had a career-high 23 points for Westwood. Addy Johnson added 12 points and Jaeden Ferris scored 11.
Emma Ricke scored seven points for the Eagles.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 68, MVAOCOU 29: Woodbury Central outscored MVAOCOU had a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 68-29 victory on Tuesday.
After losing its season-opener, Woodbury Central has won seven straight. It's the fifth straight win over the Rams for the Wildcats. MVAOCOU falls to 3-3.
Camrin Baird led Woodbury Central with 23 points, McKenna Herbold had 15 points and Lindsie Graff scored 14.
For MVAOCOU, Anna Heck had 11 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 57, AKRON-WESTFIELD 51: Akron-Westfield had a slight three-point lead at halftime and led by one going into the fourth quarter when Remsen St. Mary's scored 19 points to pull ahead of the Westerners in the final quarter for a 57-51 victory.
Remsen St. Mary's has won four straight after starting the season 0-2. Akron-Westfield falls to 2-5.
Whitney Jensen had 13 points for the Hawks and Claire Schroeder had 11.
For A-W, Chloe Colt had 20 points and seven steals and Elise Knapp had nine rebounds and three blocks. Taryn Wilken had seven rebounds and three assists off the bench. Naveah Beyer had four steals and Megan Meinen had three steals.
PONCA 60, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 33: Ponca had a 15-point lead by halftime and went on to beat Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 60-33 on Tuesday.
Ponca remains undefeated this season at 5-0. LCC falls to 2-3.
Samantha Ehlers led four Ponca players in double-figures with 14 points and Alyssa Crosgrove had 13. Gracen Evans scored 12 and Ashlyn Kingsbury had 11.
For LCC, Haley Christensen had nine points.
CENTRAL LYON 62, OKOBOJI 43: Central Lyon had a 24-point second quarter for a 37-19 halftime lead and went on to beat Okoboji 62-43 on Tuesday.
Central Lyon improves to 4-1 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak to Okoboji, which falls to 0-5.
Hayden Heimensen had 21 points for the Lions and Desta Hoogendoorn added 15.
For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ella Stoll had four assists.
