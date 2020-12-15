PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley beats Beresford, Cherokee taked down ELC

DAKOTA VALLEY 62, BERESFORD 38: Dakota Valley had a three-point lead at halftime and then held Beresford to 13 points in the second half to pull away for a 62-38 victory.

Dakota Valley is now 2-1 on the season and Beresford falls to 0-2.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jorja VanDenHul and Peyton Tritz each had 12 points as VanDenHul added five rebounds and four steals and Tritz had five assists. Rachel Rosenquist had 10 points, five steals and three blocks.

For Beresford, Kara Niles had 17 points and Ady Hansen grabbed 10 rebounds.

C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 55, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 47: Sergeant Bluff-Luton was tied with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at the half and had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

But the Warriors managed only six points in the fourth quarter as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln scored 19 points to come back and beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55-46 on Tuesday.

It was the first loss of the season for the Warriors, which are 3-1 now. The Lynx are 3-3 on the season.