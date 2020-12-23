PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes up early, beats Hartington Cedar Catholic

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley went into halftime with a 10-point lead and then held Hartington Cedar Catholic to seven points in the third to pull away as the Panthers went on to win 65-51 on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley improves to 4-1 on the season, the third straight win for the Panthers. Hartington Cedar Catholic fell to 1-4 on the season.
Rylee Rosenquist just missed a triple-double for Dakota Valley with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Rachel Rosenquist added 19 points and three steals and Grace Bass had three steals.
For HCC, Brynn Wortmann had 21 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 49, HINTON 47: McKenna Henrich hit a shot at the buzzer to give Akron-Westfield a 49-47 win over Hinton on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 3-5 overall and Hinton falls to 3-4. It is the eighth straight win over the Blackhawks for the Westerners.
Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 18 points and Chloee Colt added seven.
Bella Badar had 14 points for Hinton and Anna Coffee had 11.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 58, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 46: After a tight first half, Gehlen Catholic scored 34 points in the second half to pull away from Remsen St. Mary's for a 58-46 victory on Tuesday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 6-3 on the season and has now won seven straight games against RSM. The Hawks six-game winning streak was snapped as the Hawks fall to 6-3.
Rachel Langel led the Jays with 16 points, Lauren Heying added 12 and Jayden Barthole scored 12. Langel added 13 rebounds and three assists and Miyah Whitehead had 10 rebounds and four assists. Larissa Sitzmann had seven rebounds.
Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 15 points and Mya Bunkers added 12 points.
ROCK VALLEY 57, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 35: George-Little Rock jumped out to a nine-point lead but Rock Valley bounced right back and scored 21 points in the second quarter to take the lead. The Rockets held the Mustangs to nine points in the second half to pull away for a 57-35 victory on Tuesday.
It is the fifth-straight win for Rock Valley, which is 6-2 on the season. It is the 10th straight win over the Mustangs for the Rockets. It is the fourth-straight loss for George-Little Rock, which falls to 2-6.
Kally Modder led the Mustangs in the loss with 12 points and Mackensie Post had 10 points. Madison Eben added eight rebounds.
CENTRAL LYON 60, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 50: Central Lyon held a two-point lead at halftime and then held Sibley-Ocheyedan to five points in the third quarter. That helped the Lions to a 60-50 victory on Tuesday.
It is the fifth-straight win for Central Lyon, which is 7-1. It is the 13th straight win over the Generals for the Lions. Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 6-2.
For the Generals, Madison Brouwer had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Bria Wasmund had 12 points, four steals and three assists. Marissa Ackerman had 10 rebounds and three assists.
WEST LYON 53, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 48: West Lyon held MOC-Floyd Valley to nine points in the first quarter but the Dutch battled back to make it a three-point game at the half. But the Wildcats held off the Dutch and went on to win 53-48 on Tuesday.
After a season-opening loss, West Lyon has won six straight. It's the Wildcats fifth-straight win over the Dutch, which fall to 5-5.
Kennedy Kramer led the Wildcats with 15 points and Brooklyn Meyer had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Hayley Knoblock just missed a double-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Mallory Gramstad had five rebounds and three assists.
VERMILLION 61, TRI-VALLEY: A tight game the whole way through went to overtime and Vermillion was able to pull away, holding Tri-Valley to four points in a 61-53 victory on Tuesday.
Vermillion improves to 3-1 on the season and the win snapped Tri-Valley's three-game winning streak. Tri-Valley is now 3-2 on the season.
Lexi Plitzuweit led the Tanagers with 20 points and Chandler Cleveland added 14 points.
BOYDEN-HULL 52, OKOBOJI 28: Boyden-Hull had a 13-point lead by halftime and went on to beat Okoboji 52-28 on Tuesday.
Boyden-Hull improves to 4-3 on the season. Okoboji falls to 1-7.
Marissa Pottebaum led Boyden-Hull with 14 points.
For Okoboji, Montana Wilson had 10 points and seven rebounds and Ella Stoll grabbed six boards.
SIOUX CENTER 72, SHELDON 56: Sioux Center scored 24 points in the second quarter to not only take the lead, but to go up by 14 points against Sheldon. Sioux Center went on to win 72-56 on Tuesday.
Sioux Center snapped a three-game losing streak and is now 4-4. It's the 15th straight win over the Orab for the Warriors. After winning its season-opener, Sheldon has now dropped eight straight.
Sioux Center was led by Hope Arends and Jacie Vander Wall. Arends hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and three assists. Vander Waal has a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Reagan Jansen had eight points and seven rebounds off the bench and Willow Bleeker had four assists.
For Sheldon, Maliah Kleinhesselink had 16 points and four assists and Claire Johnson and Payten Lode each had 11 points. Brooklyn Grady added 10 points.
H-M-S 49, SOUTH O'BRIEN 48: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn hit a shot in the final five seconds to claim a 49-48 win over South O'Brien on Tuesday.
H-M-S snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-6 on the season. South O'Brien fell to 4-5. The Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak to the Wolverines.
Taya Mason led the Hawks with 16 points and Lydia Harders and Olivia Grooters each scored 13 points.
South O'Brien got 21 points from Hannah Dau and Kaylee Jacobs had 12.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 72, MVAOCOU 45: MVAOCOU lost its third straight as South Central Calhoun beat the Rams 72-45 on Tuesday.
The Rams fall to 3-5 on the season. SCC improves to 8-1.
Ashlyn Blake scored 15 points for the Rams and Ashley Rosener had 10 points.
VIBORG-HURLEY 47, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 44: Elk Point-Jefferson had a five-point lead at halftime by Viborg-Hurley came back in the third quarter to take the lead and went on to beat the Huskies 47-44 on Tuesday.
EP-J falls to 1-4 on the season. Viborg-Hurley is 4-0.
Maddie Hamitt had 13 points in the loss and Nora Kasting added 10.
SIOUX VALLEY 59, BERESFORD 51: Beresford fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter and couldn't dig out of the hole in the 59-51 loss to Sioux Valley on Tuesday.