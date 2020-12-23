PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley goes up early, beats Hartington Cedar Catholic

It is the fifth-straight win for Central Lyon, which is 7-1. It is the 13th straight win over the Generals for the Lions. Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 6-2.

For the Generals, Madison Brouwer had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Bria Wasmund had 12 points, four steals and three assists. Marissa Ackerman had 10 rebounds and three assists.

WEST LYON 53, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 48: West Lyon held MOC-Floyd Valley to nine points in the first quarter but the Dutch battled back to make it a three-point game at the half. But the Wildcats held off the Dutch and went on to win 53-48 on Tuesday.

After a season-opening loss, West Lyon has won six straight. It's the Wildcats fifth-straight win over the Dutch, which fall to 5-5.

Kennedy Kramer led the Wildcats with 15 points and Brooklyn Meyer had 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Hayley Knoblock just missed a double-double with 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists and Mallory Gramstad had five rebounds and three assists.

VERMILLION 61, TRI-VALLEY: A tight game the whole way through went to overtime and Vermillion was able to pull away, holding Tri-Valley to four points in a 61-53 victory on Tuesday.