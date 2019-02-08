MARCUS, Iowa | Ellie Hilbrands scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Saturday afternoon while leading 15th-ranked MMCRU to a 62-33 win over Trinity Christian in a first-round Class 1A Region 1 game at Marcus.
Taylor Harpenau added 18 points for MMCRU (16-2). Emily Dreckman added 12 points and 10 rebounds while making two of the Royals’ four three-point baskets.
Alyssa Uittenbogaard finished with 13 points for Trinity Christian, which concluded its season with a 1-19 record.
Late Friday
UNITY CHIRSTIAN 76, WEST SIOUX 48: Janie Schoonhoven scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while helping Unity Christian close the regular season with its seventh straight victory.
Jori Bronner added 20 points and 11 rebounds for Unity Christian (16-5), which shots 54 percent. Justine Malenke made five three-point baskets while scoring 17 points and also collected three of the squad's five blocked shots.
Meghan Danielson led West Sioux (15-5) with 18 points. Emma McManaaman added 10 points.
WYNOT 43, HARTINGTON 35: Wynot only shot shot 23 percent from the field but its defense came through on Friday as Wynot beat Hartington 43-35.
Katelyn Heine scores almost half of Wynot's points as she had 26. She hit four 3-opinters and had three assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
BERESFORD 52, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 33: Elk Point-Jefferson had a three-point lead after the first quarter but only managed 22 points from that point on as Beresford won 52-33.
Meghan Brewer, Lily Kempf and Riley Donnelly all had eight points for EP-J.
For Beresford, Kennedy Goblirsch had 17 points and seven rebounds and Alana Bergland had 10 points and seven assists.