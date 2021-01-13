PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Janie Schoonhoven become's Unity Christian's career scoring leader

HULL, Iowa -- Janie Schoonhoven became Unity Christian's all-time leading scorer as the Knights beat Boyden-Hull 66-45 on Tuesday.
Unity Christian improves to 9-1 and has won six straight games. The Knights have also won 10 straight games over Boyden-Hull, which falls to 5-6.
Schoonhoven scored 14 points on Tuesday to give her 1,352 total points so far in her career, passing Kendra De Jong's career mark of 1,348 points. Schoonhoven finished with 11 rebounds and five steals.
Tyra Schuiteman led Unity with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Gracie Schoonhoven had Unity's third double-double with 18 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and six assists. Jenna Bouma had eight rebounds and eight points.
Marissa Pottebaum had 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss for the Comets and Ellie Woelber had 10 poitns and five steals. Lydia Grond had four assists.
CENTRAL LYON 53, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 49: The Lions were led by two girls — Addison Klosterbuer and Hayden Heimensen — who both scored 17 points apiece on Tuesday.
E-LC junior Jaydan Nitchals scored a team-high 16 points.
The Lions moved up to 11-1 with the win.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 61, LAWTON-BRONSON 36: After giving up 14 points in the first quarter, Kingsley-Pierson, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A, held Lawton-Bronson to only 22 points the rest of the way to pull away for a 61-36 win on Tuesday.
Kingsley-Pierson stays undefeated at 13-0. Lawton-Bronson falls to 2-8. The Panthers have won eight straight over Lawton-Bronson.
McKenzie Goodwin was 9-of-12 from the field with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers and Brooklyn Beery had 14 points. Abbi Bailey and Halle Collins each had five rebounds and Bailey added six steals and three assists and Collins had three steals. Delaney Iseminger added four assists.
MMCRU 76, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 11: MMCRU jumped out to a 22-3 lead on Harris-Lake Park and cruised to a 76-11 victory on Tuesday.
MMCRU, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, improves to 9-1 and has won six straight. The Royals have won seven straight over Harris-Lake Park, which falls to 0-12.
Taylor Harpenau led the Royals with 13 points and Ellie Hilbrands added 12 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Bork had 11 points and Emily Dreckman added 10 points, seven rebounds nd four assists. Kora Alesch had 11 assists, eight points and six steals and Molly Reuter, Isabelle Olson and Kirsten Letsche all had three steals each.
VERMILLION 56, MADISON 46: The Tanagers scored 24 points on Tuesday off 24 Madison turnovers in the win.
Lexi Plitzuweit led the Tanagers with 15 points, and she had five steals. Brooke Jensen hit two 3s en route to a 10-point game.
Vermillion was 22-for-49 on the night.
PONCA 70, WAKEFIELD 62: Ponca shot 50 percent from the field and held Wakefield to 34.8 percent shooting which helped the Indians hold off Wakefield for a 70-62 victory.
Ponca improves to 12-1 on the season and Wakefield falls to 10-4.
Ashlyn Kingsbury led Ponca with 19 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists and Sam Ehlers had 17 points and nine rebounds, five on the offensive end. Mattie Milligan added 14 points Gracen Evans had six rebounds and three steals.
For Wakefield, Aishah Valenzuela had 21 points, four assists and three steals and Jordan Metzler hit four 3-pointers as she finished with 19 points and four steals. Alex Arenas had 12 points and five rebounds and Anna Lundahl had nine rebounds.
WESTWOOD 51, WEST MONONA 50: Westwood's Briley Pike hit the game-winning bucket with 8 seconds left to give the Rebels the win over the Spartans on Tuesday.
West Monona hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to take the lead, but the Spartans weren't able to hit a last-second shot after Pike's bucket.
Addie Johnson led the Rebels with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Pike scored 15 points.
Mallory McCall led West Monona with 25 points. McCall now has 319 points on the season.
Jordan Collison scored 15.
HINTON 59, SHELDON 35: The Blackhawks defense held the Orabs to 12 points in the second half on Tuesday.
Bella Badar led the Blackhawks (7-5) with 15 points. Anna Coffee scored 12 points and Aubree Lake had 10.
Makenna Kleinhesselink led Sheldon (4-10) with 10 points.
RIDGE VIEW 62, MVAOCOU 30: The Raptors (7-4) held the Rams to 12 points in the second half en route to the win.
Ridge View had four scorers who had double-digit points. Emma Vohs scored a game-high 14 points. Mikayla Kolpin scored 12, Madison Stowater 11 and Anya Kistenmacher scored 10.
Ashlyn Blake led MVAOCOU (3-10) with 10 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, RIVER VALLEY 17: Cassie Jones led the Eagles with a 25-point game.
Daisy Hiserote scored 13, Payton Doenhoefer 12 and Sydney Seggerman 10.
Emma Trapp scored six points for River Valley.
ROCK VALLEY 49, SPIRIT LAKE 27: Rock Valley held Spirit Lake to nine first-half points for a double-digit lead and went on to win 49-27 on Tuesday.
Rock Valley improves to 8-4 on the season. Spirit Lake falls to 3-8.
Abby Heemstra led the Rockets with 16 points and seven rebounds and Lexie VanKekerix had a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Renae Van Voorst had 11 points and three assists and Madi Strubbe had six rebounds and four assists.
For Spirit Lake, Taylor Schneider had 10 points and three steals and Emma Henricksen had six rebounds.