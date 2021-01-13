PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Janie Schoonhoven become's Unity Christian's career scoring leader

HULL, Iowa -- Janie Schoonhoven became Unity Christian's all-time leading scorer as the Knights beat Boyden-Hull 66-45 on Tuesday.

Unity Christian improves to 9-1 and has won six straight games. The Knights have also won 10 straight games over Boyden-Hull, which falls to 5-6.

Schoonhoven scored 14 points on Tuesday to give her 1,352 total points so far in her career, passing Kendra De Jong's career mark of 1,348 points. Schoonhoven finished with 11 rebounds and five steals.

Tyra Schuiteman led Unity with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Gracie Schoonhoven had Unity's third double-double with 18 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and six assists. Jenna Bouma had eight rebounds and eight points.

Marissa Pottebaum had 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss for the Comets and Ellie Woelber had 10 poitns and five steals. Lydia Grond had four assists.

CENTRAL LYON 53, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 49: The Lions were led by two girls — Addison Klosterbuer and Hayden Heimensen — who both scored 17 points apiece on Tuesday.

E-LC junior Jaydan Nitchals scored a team-high 16 points.

The Lions moved up to 11-1 with the win.