PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kayla Benson hits eight 3-pointers for Sioux City East

West is now 1-3 on the season and East improved to 4-0.

Kayla Benson led East with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals and Megan Callahan had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Taylor Drent added five rebounds and five steals and Kaia Downs had nine points and four steals. Alex Flattery came off the bench and had nine points.

For West, Libby Buhman had 14 oints and nine rebounds and Lily Juhnke had 10 points and five assists. Jordyn Reising added nine rebounds and three assists and Gabby Wagner had six rebounds. Kylah Cortez had three steals and eight points and Serenity Frazier came off the bench and had six rebounds.

TEA AREA 59, DAKOTA VALLEY 51: Dakota Valley was down by 15 at the half but ralliked to trail by four late in the third. But Tea Area held on for the 59-51 victory on Friday.

Dakota Valley falls to 1-1 with the loss.

Rachel Rosenquist had 24 points in the loss with seven rebounds and five steals. Rylee Rosenquist had eight points, four assists and six rebounds.

WESTWOOD 56, SOUTH O'BRIEN 49: Westwood bounced back from Friday's loss with a 56-49 win over South O'Brien on Saturday.