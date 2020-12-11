PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kayla Benson hits eight 3-pointers for Sioux City East

SIOUX CITY — East High School junior Kayla Benson hit a school-record eight 3-pointers on Saturday to give the Black Raiders a 69-64 win over South Sioux City.
Benson scored 24 points. She hit four 3s in each half, including three in the third quarter.
In total, the Black Raiders hit 12 3s on the night. Megan Callahan hit three 3s and Taylor Drent hit the other two.
Drent had 12 points while Callahan and Alex Flattery both scored 10.
Khaia Herron led the Cardinals with 22 points. Herron made six 3s.
Kyra Fischer scored 15 points, and she scored 10 of those in the first half.
Aubree Van Berkum and Hannah Strom each hit three 3s for South Sioux. Strom scored 11 and Van Berkum.
CHEROKEE 62, RIDGE VIEW 45: The Braves outscored the Raptors 16-8 in the third quarter to get the win on Saturday.
Lexi Pingel led Cherokee with 15 points, while Camille Zwiefel and Grace Anderson both had 12 points.
Mikayla Kolpin led Ridge View with nine points.
EAST 62, WEST 43: Sioux City East had a 20-point first quarter to gain some separation from West. Then in the fourth quarter, the Black Raiders pulled away in the fourth with 23 points for a 62-43 victory.
West is now 1-3 on the season and East improved to 4-0.
Kayla Benson led East with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals and Megan Callahan had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Taylor Drent added five rebounds and five steals and Kaia Downs had nine points and four steals. Alex Flattery came off the bench and had nine points.
For West, Libby Buhman had 14 oints and nine rebounds and Lily Juhnke had 10 points and five assists. Jordyn Reising added nine rebounds and three assists and Gabby Wagner had six rebounds. Kylah Cortez had three steals and eight points and Serenity Frazier came off the bench and had six rebounds.
TEA AREA 59, DAKOTA VALLEY 51: Dakota Valley was down by 15 at the half but ralliked to trail by four late in the third. But Tea Area held on for the 59-51 victory on Friday.
Dakota Valley falls to 1-1 with the loss.
Rachel Rosenquist had 24 points in the loss with seven rebounds and five steals. Rylee Rosenquist had eight points, four assists and six rebounds.
WESTWOOD 56, SOUTH O'BRIEN 49: Westwood bounced back from Friday's loss with a 56-49 win over South O'Brien on Saturday.
Westwood improves to 4-2 on the season and South O'Brien falls to 3-3.
Addy Johnson led Westwood with 25 points and Jaeden Ferris had 20.
For South O'Brien, Hannah Dau scored 20 points and Kaylee Jacobs added 14.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 58, MMCRU 47: Class 3A No. 7-ranked Unity Christian built a 12-point halftime lead and went on to beat Class 1A No. 5-ranked MMCRU by double-digits 58-47 on Friday.
Unity Christian improved to 5-1 on the season while MMCRU suffers its first loss of the season after winning three straight.
Unity forced 26 turnovers in the game and scored 14 points off turnovers.
Gracie Schoonhoven scored a game-high 26 points to lead Unity as she had seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Tyra Schuiteman followed with 14 points and Janie Schoonhoven had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Emma Byker grabbed five rebounds.
For MMCRU, Taylor Harpenau had 13 points and six rebounds and Emily Dreckman had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kora Alesch had 10 points and eight rebounds and Ellie Hilbrands had seven rebounds.
LAWTON-BRONSON 60, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 48: Lawton-Bronson had a 13-point lead after the first quarter and held onto the double-digit throughout in the 60-48 vitory on Friday.
After losing four straight, it was the first win of the season for Lawton-Bronson. Siouxland Christian falls to 1-4 on the season. It's the fourth-straight win over Siouxland Christian for Lawton-Bronson.
Abby Kamm had 13 points for Lawton-Bronson.
Cassie Jones had 30 points for Siouxland Christian.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 59, SOUTH O'BRIEN 39: Remsen St. Mary's jumped out to an 11-point lead and led by 20 at halftime as the Hawks beat South O'Brien 59-39 on Friday.
After starting the season 0-2, Remsen St. Mary's won its third-straight game for a 3-2 record. South O'Brien falls to 3-2. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to South O'Brien for the Hawks.
Brittany Johnson led RSM with 18 points. Carmindee Ricke added 13 points and Mya Bunkers scored 10.
For South O'Brien, Hannah Dau scored 16 points and Kaylee Jacobs had 15.
On Thursday, Remsen St. Mary's beat Storm Lake St. Mary's 54-44. Whitney Jensen had 16 points, Ricke had 12 and Bunkers added 10.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 69, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 16: Gehlen Catholic scored 37 points in the first half for a 25-point lead and cruised to a 69-16 victory on Friday.
Gehlen Catholic improves to 4-2. Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-5. It's the fourth-straight win over Harris-Lake Park for the Jays.
Lauren Heying had 17 points to lead the Jays and Rachel Langel had 14. Heying added five rebounds, five assists and three steals and Langel had 9 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Miyah Whitehead had 13 rebounds and three assists and Alyssa Kolbeck had six reboundsa nd three assists. Sophie Ruden had four steals.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 43, OKOBOJI 29: Okoboji had a 15-10 lead in the second quarter but George-Little Rock scored the next five to tie the game at half. The Mustangs then held Okoboji to only 14 points in the second half for a 43-29 victory on Friday.
George-Little Rock won its second-straight game to even its record at 2-2. Okoboji falls to 0-5. The win for George-Little Rock snaps a 10-game losing streak to Okoboji.
Mackenzie Post scored 13 points to lead George-Little Rock.
Montana Wilson had 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
MADISON 53, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40: Madison outscored Elk Point-Jefferson 19-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 53-40 victory.
In the loss, Emma Scarmon had 12 points as she hit four 3-pointers. Josie Curry added eight rebounds and Nora Kastning and Maddie Hammitt each had six rebounds and three assists.
