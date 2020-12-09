PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kayla Benson leads Sioux City East to road win over Jefferson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — East High School junior Kayla Benson hit five 3-pointers on Tuesday that helped the Black Raiders defeat Council Bluffs Jefferson 53-28.
Benson hit three 3s in the second half after connecting on two in the first half.
The Black Raiders also held the Yellowjackets to nine first-half points, and they held them scoreless in the first four-plus minutes of the game. East outscored CBTJ 20-3 in the second quarter.
Benson was the lone East scorer in double figures. Livi Wells hit two 3s en route to an eight-point game.
BISHOP HEELAN 46, NORTH 24: The Crusaders outscored the Stars 10-2 in the first quarter, and by halftime, Heelan led 26-10.
Brooklyn Stanley and Kenley Meis each scored 12 points. Both girls hit four shots. Meis was 4-for-10 from the free-throw line, and Stanley was 3-for-4.
Stanley also made a 3-pointer, and that was Heelan’s only made trey on the night.
Lauren Lafleur scored seven points.
Hannah Mogensen led the Stars with six points.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 72, WEST 52: The game was tight in the first half as Segeant Bluff-Luton held a 1-point lead.
But SB-L's defense took control in the second half, holding West to only nine points in the third quarter. The Warriors pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.
SB-L put the game away by holding West to only seven points in the fourth quarter for the 72-52 victory.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 2-0 and West falls to 1-2.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59, WESTWOOD 42: Panthers senior Delaney Iseminger scored a game-high 19 points on Tuesday. She hit five 3s on the night, and she also had six rebounds.
Brooklyn Beery scored 17 points. She hit six of 13 shots.
McKenzie Goodwin had a 13-point, seven-rebound game.
The Panthers were 23-for-50 from the floor, and were 6-for-16 from 3-point range.
MMCRU 96, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 12: MMCRU held Harris-Lake Park to only two points in the second quarter as the Royals built a 20-point lead. MMCRU went on to win 96-12 on Tuesday.
MMCRU is now 3-0 on the season and Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-4.
Emily Dreckman led MMCRU with 18 points, nine assists and five steals and Jaylen Bork had 16 points. Taylor Harpenau had 14 points, six assists and six steals and Kora Alesch just missed a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and six assists. Ellie Hilbrands had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals and Isabelle Olson had seven points and four steals.
WEST MONONA 67, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 44: West Monona continued its winning streak against Siouxland Christian, winning its sixth straight game against the Eagles as the Spartans won 67-44.
West Monona pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Siouxland Christian 21-8. West Monona is now 4-0 on the season and Siouxland Christian falls to 1-3.
Mallory McCall scored 34 points for the Spartans to go along with 15 rebounds, seven offensive, and three steals. Megan Bonham had six rebounds off the bench and MaKayla Haynes had seven points and five rebounds. Miella Struble had six points, four assits and six steals and Jalyn Struble had four assists.
Cassie Jones had 16 points in the loss.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 69, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 49: Unity jumped out to a 19-3 lead on Tuesday in the first quarter en route to the win over the Jays.
The Knights shot 50 percent on the night, and scored 16 points off 26 Gehlen turnovers.
Janie Schoonhoven was one rebound shy of a double-double, as she had 25 points and nine boards.
Gracie Schoonhoven turned in a 22-point, seven-rebound and five-assist night.
Emma Byker hit three 3s en route to a 13-point game.
Gehlen’s offense was balanced. Larissa Sitzmann led the Jays with 10 points and Lauren Heying had nine points.
Gehlen was 19-for-55 from the floor.
SIOUX CENTER 51, CENTRAL LYON 43: Warriors senior Jacie Vander Waal scored a team-high 16 points, and Hope Arends chipped in with 13 points.
Arends was 3-for-8 from 3-point range, while the Warriors held the Lions to a 2 of 15 night from deep.
Central Lyon’s leading scorer was Hayden Heimensen with 17 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 80, POCAHONTAS AREA 41: The Class 1A-top ranked Mustangs hit 13 3s in the win Tuesday over Pocahontas.
Maggie Walker had five of those 3s, and she also led the Mustangs with 17 points. Senior Ella Larsen had three 3s, and she scored 15 points.
Bailey Sievers and Ellie Lago hit two 3s apiece. Sievers had 11 points, and Lago had six.
The Mustangs were 37-for-62 from the floor.
Newell-Fonda scored 57 first-half points, and at the beginning of the second quarter, its lead was 37-7.
Carli Jenssen led the Indians with 18 points.
LE MARS 48, COUNCIL BLUFFS LINCOLN 38: The Bulldogs won their first game of the season, and a big key to that win was holding the Lynx to two points in the second quarter.
Le Mars freshman Sarah Brown scored a team-high 15 points. She hit four 3-pointers.
Shaniah Temple followed with 14 points.
MVAOCOU 47, OABCIG 46: The Rams held the Falcons to 10 second-quarter points in the win on Tuesday.
Falcons junior Riley Schiernbeck scored a team-high 15 points.
ROCK VALLEY 43, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 33: The Rockets had three ladies who scored in double figures, led by Lexie Van Kekerix with 14 points.
Kielee Koedam made two 3s en route to a 13-point game, and Abby Heemstra had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Rock Valley held MOC-FV to one point in the fourth quarter.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 67, OKOBOJI 26: The Generals had two scorers in double figures, led by Bria Wasmund with 24 points. Madison Brouwer followed up with 20 points.
The Generals trailed early in the first quarter, but they ended that quarter with a 9-2 run and led 14-8 after the first quarter.
S-O’s defense pressured the Pioneers, and by the time halftime rolled around, its lead extended to 35-14.
Shayla Baschke led the 0-4 Pioneers with nine points.
GLENWOOD 69, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58: Paige Andersen scored 34 points for the Monarchs on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough against Glenwood.
Ellie Magnuson and Hannah Neemann each had seven points.
Glenwood started out with the momentum with a 19-11 first quarter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!