PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kayla Benson leads Sioux City East to road win over Jefferson

But SB-L's defense took control in the second half, holding West to only nine points in the third quarter. The Warriors pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.

SB-L put the game away by holding West to only seven points in the fourth quarter for the 72-52 victory.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 2-0 and West falls to 1-2.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59, WESTWOOD 42: Panthers senior Delaney Iseminger scored a game-high 19 points on Tuesday. She hit five 3s on the night, and she also had six rebounds.

Brooklyn Beery scored 17 points. She hit six of 13 shots.

McKenzie Goodwin had a 13-point, seven-rebound game.

The Panthers were 23-for-50 from the floor, and were 6-for-16 from 3-point range.

MMCRU 96, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 12: MMCRU held Harris-Lake Park to only two points in the second quarter as the Royals built a 20-point lead. MMCRU went on to win 96-12 on Tuesday.

MMCRU is now 3-0 on the season and Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-4.