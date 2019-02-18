IDA GROVE, Iowa -- For the second straight season, Newell-Fonda returns to the Class 1A IGHSAU state basketball tournament after the Mustangs defeated Westwood 79-44 on Monday in the 1A Region 8 title game.
Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 1 in 1A by the IGHSAU, goes to the state tournament with a 23-0 record. Westwood, which was ranked No. 14 in the final IGHSAU poll, ends the season with a 17-5 record.
The game was tied at 18 at the end of the first quarter. A 10-0 run by Newell-Fonda gave the Mustangs a 28-18 lead. The Mustangs allowed only four points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 44-22 lead.
By the end of the third quarter, Newell-Fonda went up 64-28 and the Mustangs won 79-44.
Kingsley-Pierson falls in 1A region final
SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- Kingsley-Pierson faced second-ranked West Hancock in a 1A region final on Monday. Kingsley-Pierson only had one loss on the season, as did West Hancock, coming into the game and the Panthers were ranked No. 10.
West Hancock ended Kingsley-Pierson's season with a 76-44 win as the Panthers finished the season with 22-1 record. The loss snapped an 18-game winning streak for Kingsley-Pierson.
Kingsley-Pierson stuck with West Hancock in the first half but the Panthers still trailed 32-24 at halftime.
West Hancock pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 24-12 in the third quarter to go up 56-36. The Panthers were held to eight points in the fourth quarter in the 76-44 loss.
Woodbury Central's season ends to Treynor
AVOCA, Iowa -- Treynor was seeking a third-straight trip to the Class 2A IGHSAU state tournament. Woodbury Central, which came into the game with 19 wins, was seeking its second-ever trip to state and won seven of its last eight games.
Third-ranked Treynor jumped out to a double-digit lead early and didn't look back in a 75-48 win over the Wildcats on Monday to advance to state.
Woodbury Central's season ends with a 19-5 record.
Treynor led 17-6 after the first quarter and was up 32-19 at halftime. Treynor slowly kept pulling away with a 50-35 third quarter lead. Treynor outscored Woodbury Central 25-13 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
LENNOX 52, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 44: Lennox edged Elk Point-Jefferson on Monday with a 52-44 win.
Kenna Curry had 10 points in the loss for Elk Point-Jefferson.
For Lennox, Rianna Fillipi had 18 points and Madysen Vlastuin had 16 points.