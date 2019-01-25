NEWELL, Iowa - No. 1 Class 1A Newell-Fonda outscored No. 5 South Central Calhoun (Class 2A) 26-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win 61-49 win in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball showdown Friday.
Morningside recruit Olivia Larsen had 18 points and Megan Morenz 13 to pace the Mustangs, who stayed unbeaten after 17 games this season.
South Central Calhoun got a game-high 21 points from Madi Jones but lost for the first time this season after 15 straight wins to open the campaign.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 51: Hannah Dau and Taryn Hintz combined to score 34 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Le Mars Friday.
Dau had 18 points and Hintz 16 while Megan Waterman also added 10 for South O'Brien (13-5). The Jays (11-6) got 17 points from Sydney Livermore and 13 from Addison Weber.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 62, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 42: A 13-0 run by Woodbury Central proved to be key in the Wildcats' 62-42 victory over Siouxland Christian in first-round action of the Western Valley Conference girls' basketball tournament at Moville on Friday.
Fueled by a 13-point first-half performance by sophomore Cassie Jones, Siouxland Christian held a 29-27 lead in the closing seconds of the first half.
Sally Gallagher, a Woodbury Central senior, closed the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Gallagher then swished a 3-pointer to open the second half and helped continue a run that, when finished, saw WC on top 40-29.
Coach Matt Jenness' team outscored the visitors, 20-6, in the decisive third stanza.
Gallagher pocketed game-high honors with 22 points that included six 3-pointers. Juniors Maddie Paulsen and MaKenna Herbold tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
Jones ended the contest with 20 points for Coach Bart Connelly's club. Riley Doenhoefer, an Eagle junior, scored seven points.
Siouxland Christian fell to 8-11 on the season and will now host MVAOCOU on Tuesday in consolation bracket action.
Woodbury Central, now 16-3, on Tuesday evening hosts league tournament semifinal action, pitting WC against Westwood, who beat Lawton-Bronson 69-49.
WESTWOOD 69, LAWTON-BRONSON 49: Carah Drees scored 24 points to lead the Rebels to a win in a first round game of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament Friday in Sloan.
Briley Pike also had 15 points and Andee Martin 13 for Westwood (16-3). The Rebels will face Woodbury Central in Moville Tuesday in a second round game.
Kaitlyn Ricke had 13 points and Haley Williams 10 for the Eagles (10-7).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 72, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 29: Freshman Natalie Nielsen scored 17 points to lead all scorers as the Westerners rolled in War Eagle Conference girls basketball play Friday in Akron.
Kassandra Vanderlinden and Jaden Harris also had a dozen points each and Chloe Colt 11 for A-W (10-8).
HINTON 66, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 51: Bella Badar scored 18 points and four teammates also hit for double digits as the host Blackhawks won a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game Friday.
Kenedi Spies also had 15 points, Peyton George 13, Aspen Coffee 10 and McKenna Weiland 10 for the Eagles (6-12).
Jazmin Voehl had 19 points and Maddie Brevik for the Wolves (6-13).
CLAY CENTRAL-EVERLY 60, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 41: Carissa Doren had 16 points and EmmaKay McLain 15 to lead the Mavericks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Remsen Friday.
Audrey Ruda also had 14 points for CCE (6-11). Sydney Schroeder had 14 points to pace the Hawks (2-15).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 53, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 10: Unity Christian jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the first quarter against Trinity Christian and didn't let up in a 53-10 win on Friday.
Unity improved to 12-5 overall and 8-0 in the War Eagle Conference. Trinity Christian fell to 1-14 overall and 1-8 in the War Eagle.
For Unity, Jori Bronner had a game-high 16 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Justine Malenke added 10 points and Corrina Timmermans had seven assists and four steals. Danielle Kroeze had four steals.
For Trinity, Alyssa Uittenbogaard had three points and six rebounds and Alyssa Maassen had three points.
DENISON-SCHLESIWG 46, HARLAN 30: The Monarchs had a three-point lead going into the second quarter and then Denison-Schleswig doubled-up Harlan in the second quarter, 16-8, to start pulling away.
The Monarchs got the 46-30 win on Thursday. Denison-Schleswig improved to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 19 points and Sarah Heilesen added 10 points.