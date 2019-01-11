DENISON, Iowa -- Sarah Heilesen scored 18 points for No. 12 (Class 4A) Denison-Schleswig, which led from start to finish in Friday night’s Hawkeye 10 Conference 53-42 win at Denison.
Hannah Neemann added 17 points as Denison-Schleswig (11-1, 5-0 Hawkeye 10) posted its ninth consecutive victory.
Kelsey Fields led Creston with a game-high 19 points.
CHEROKEE 58, SPIRIT LAKE 51: Held well below its 75.9 season scoring average, the fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Cherokee girls basketball team nevertheless prevailed during Friday night’s Lakes Conference game at Spirit Lake.
Upper Iowa recruit Kassidy Pingel paced Cherokee (14-0) with 19 points. JeMae Nichols added 15 points while Lexi Pingel tallied 12.
Emma Loveall led Spirit Lake (7-7) with 17 points while Brooke Smith added 14.
NEWELL-FONDA 92, WEST BEND-MALLARD 13: Top-ranked Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter and stayed unbeaten with a 92-13 win over West Bend-Mallard on Friday. The Mustangs improved to 12-0.
Olivia Larsen led the Mustangs with 15 points, Maggie Walker hit three three-pointers and finished with 12 points and Ella Larsen also had 13 points. Emma Stewart hit four three-pointers and finished with 12 points. As a team, the Mustangs hit 14 three-pointers.
Rachel Fehr led West Bend with five points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 53, HINTON 30: Brooke Koele scored 14 points to lead the Westerners to a win over the Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Hinton Friday. A-W (7-7) opened a 13-5 lead after one quarter and led 25-17 at the intermission. Anna Coffee had 10 points for Hinton (5-8).
RIDGE VIEW 67, OA-BCIG 41: Ridge View had five players score in double-figures as the Raptors beat OA-BCIG 67-41 on Friday.
Kinzey Dutler led Ridge View, which improved to 8-5, with 15 points and Kara Richard had 14 points. Kennedy Mason scored 13 points, Kenzee Wunschel had 11 points and Hanna Blackmore chipped in 10 points.
OA-BCIG fell to 3-12 with the loss. Halle Hemer scored 13 points for the Falcons.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 53, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 36: Addison Weber and Lauren Heying scored 13 points apiece to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Remsen Friday. Gehlen (10-3) led 22-16 at the half. Lexie Delperdang scored a dozen points to lead the Hawks (0-12).
MMCRU 73, SOUTH OBRIEN 67: Emily Dreckman scored 27 points to lead the Royals to an overtime win over the Wolverines in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball thriller played in Marcus Friday.
Taylor Harpenau and Ellie Hilbrands also chipped in 14 points for MMCRU (10-3). Hillbrands also had 10 rebounds. The Royals led 37-27 at the half and outscored South O'Brien 9-3 in the extra session.
Kaylee Jacobs had 20 points, Hannah Dau 17, Taryn Hintz 12 and Gabby Heeren 10 for the Wolverines (9-4).
WEST MONONA 56, LAWTON-BRONSON 52: Sarah Maule had 15 points to lead the Spartans past the Eagles in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Onawa Friday.
Jordan Collison and Ariel Rotnicke also scored 10 points for West Monona, which hung on in the second half after leading 30-16 at the half.
Kaitlyn Ricke also had 15 points and Haley Williams 13 for the Eagles (7-6). The Spartans improved to 10-2.
THURSDAY
UNITY CHRISTIAN 72, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 44: Janie Schoonhoven came within a rebound a double-double, turning in 18 points and nine rebounds while leading Unity Christian to Thursday night’s non-conference triumph at Orange City.
Corrina Timmermans’ 17 points included 3 of 5 shooting from three-point range. Shooting 7 of 11 from the field for a team that shot 51 percent, Timmermans also supplied six assists and four steals.
Jori Bronner provided 11 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, six steals and one blocked shot. Unity Christian (9-3) also received 10 points from Danielle Kroeze.
Olivia Granstra led Western Christian (6-6) with 17 points.
MVAO-COU 47, RIVERSIDE 31: MVAO-COU held Riverside to 10 points in the second half in a 47-31 win on Thursday in Oakland.
Brooklyn Beery led MVAO-COU, which improved to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference, with 13 points.
Jadyn Achenbach had 11 points for Riverside.