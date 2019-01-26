KINGSLEY, Iowa | Delaney Iseminger had 18 points to lead the No. 13 Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team (Class 1A) to a win in a first round 66-39 Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament win over OA-BCIG in Kingsley Friday.
Madison Goodwin also scored 14 points and Jayde Bardo 13 for Kingsley-Pierson, now 17-1. The Panthers will host Ridge View in a second round game Tuesday.
Anna Winderrowd had 20 points to lead the Falcons (3-15).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, ST. ALBERT 32: Denison-Schleswig jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and continued to pull away for a 57-32 win over St. Albert on Friday.
It's the 12th straight win for the Monarchs, who improved to 14-1 overall. St. Albert fell to 6-10 overall.
Paige Andersen led Denison-Schleswig with 15 points. Sarah Heilesen added 14 points and Hannah Neeman scored 13 points.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 44, TRI-VALLEY 36: Elk Point-Jefferson fell behind in the first quarter before tying Tri-Valley at halftime at 23. The Huskies then held Tri-Valley to two points in the third quarter and held on for the 44-36 win on Friday.
Elk Point-Jefferson improved to 3-7 overall. Tri-Valley falls to 2-9.
Riley Donnelly scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Huskies. Meghan Brewer hit three three-pointers and finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals. Kenna Curry had 10 rebounds, five points and four steals. Lily Kempf had four assists, four points and three steals.
Paige Jewett scored 13 points for Tri-Valley and Tabor Teel had 13 points and six rebounds.