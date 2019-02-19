RIDGE VIEW'S SEASON ENDS TO A-P: Ridge View was looking for an upset at the first quarter. The Raptors had a two-point lead against 12th-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg going into the second quarter.
The Raptors were held to 11 points in the second quarter as A-P tied the game and then were held to 11 points in the third quarter.
But the Raptors only trailed by two points going into the fourth quarter. They couldn't keep up with A-P in the fourth, though, as Aplington-Parkersburg scored 20 points in the final stanza to claim a 62-55 victory on Monday to advance to the Class 2A state tournament.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Ridge View, which saw its season end with a 14-10 record.
BERESFORD 56, VERMILLION 33: Alana Bergland scored 14 points to lead Beresford to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.
Sydney Nelson also had a dozen points, Kara Niles 11 and Jessica Niles10 for the Watchdogs (17-2). Lexi Plitzuweit had 13 points to pace the Tanagers (14-5).