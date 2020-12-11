PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton cruises to 30-point win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped out to a 25-3 lead by the end of the first quarte rand never let up, holding the Stars to only seven points in the first half.
The Warriors improved to 4-0 as they picked up a 60-30 victory over North on Friday as the Stars fell to 0-4.
CHEROKEE 91, STORM LAKE 25: Cherokee, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A, had a 41-point lead by halftime as the Braves cruised to a 91-25 victory on Friday.
Cherokee improves to 4-0 on the season and Storm Lake falls to 1-4.
JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 23 points and Camille Zwiefel followed with a career-high 20 points. Kenna Mongan added 11 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 50, WESTWOOD 47: Woodbury Central had a back-and-forth game with Westwood but the end of the quarters, the Wildcats had the lead.
Woodbury Central had a 24-20 lead at the half, a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter and then the Wildcats made their free throws down the stretch and held off the Rebels for a 50-47 victory.
Woodbury Central improves to 5-1 on the season, winning five straight after losing its season-opener. Westwood falls to 3-2 and has lost two straight after starting 3-0.
Lindsie Graff led Woodbury Central with 15 points, Olivia Heissel added 12 points and McKenna Herbold and Camrin Baird each had 10 points.
For Westwood, Addy Johnson had a game-high 20 points.
CENTRAL LYON 67, SHELDON 55: After dropping its first game of the season to Sioux Center, Central Lyon bounced back with a 67-55 victory over Sheldon on Friday.
Central Lyon improves to 3-1 on season and Sheldon falls to 1-5, losing its fifth straight game after winning its season-opener.
Hayden Heimensen led the Lions with 19 points. Addison Klosterbuer added 14 points and Kaylee Davis had 13 points.
For Sheldon, Claire Johnson and Maliah Kleinhesselink each had 13 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 79, EAST SAC 43: After losing to Bishop Garrigan on Thursday, Newell-Fonda, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, bounced back by scoring 33 points in the first quarter against East Sac in the first quarter.
Newell-Fonda cruised to a 79-43 victory over East Sac 79-43 on Friday. Newell-Fonda improves to 5-1 on the season and East Sac falls to 1-4, losing its fourth straight since winning its season-opener.
Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs with 17 points and Mary Walker and Ella Larsen each scored 14 points. Walker hit four 3-pointers. Macy Sievers added 10 points.
POCAHONTAS AREA 62, ALTA-AURELIA 20: Alta-Aurelia fell behind by 19 points in the first quarter as Pocahontas Area beat the Warriors 62-20 on Friday.
Alta-Aurelia falls to 0-5 on the season and Pocahontas Area is 2-2 on the season, bouncing back after back-to-back losses.
Lacy Gankelman had five points in the loss for the Warriors.
LATE THURSDAY
BISHOP GARRIGAN 66, NEWELL-FONDA 45: The top two teams in Class 1A met in a rematch of last season's state championship game, and the Golden Bears won the game in decisive fashion.
The Golden Bears broke a 58-game winning streak built by Newell-Fonda.
The game was close until Garrigan pulled away in the third quarter, applying pressure on the Mustangs, then the Golden Bears sped up their pace with transition.
Garrigan's defense held Newell-Fonda to 28 percent shooting. Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 10 points.
The Golden Bears also relied on 6-foot-3 sophomore Audi Crooks. Crooks scored a game-high 31 points. She made 15 of 16 shots.
As a team, Garrigan shot 27 of 37 from the floor.
PONCA 55, RANDOLPH 20: Ponca shot 52 percent from the floor in the win on Thursday.
Ellie McAfee led the Indians with 14 points. She made 7 of 11 shots.
Sam Ehlers made four shots en route to a nine-point game.
Mattie Milligan had seven steals while Ashlyn Kingsbury had five assists.
OABCIG 45, East Sac County 40: Falcons junior Riley Schiernbeck scored a game-high 15 points on Thursday in the win.
Carly Murphy had a nine-point, nine-rebound game. Falcons senior Anna Winterrowd had five assists.
OABCIG scored 32 second-half points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 54, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 44: The Hawks outscored Storm Lake St. Mary's 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
RSM had three players who scored in double figures. Freshman Whitney Jensen led the Hawks with 16 points. She made seven shots.
Carmindee Ricke scored 12 points, and Mya Bunkers had 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
RSM's defense held the Panthers' offense to 29 percent. Danika Demers led the Panthers with 19 points. Demers made three 3-pointers.
Emily Nothweir scored 10 points for Storm Lake St. Mary's.
