PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton cruises to 30-point win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped out to a 25-3 lead by the end of the first quarte rand never let up, holding the Stars to only seven points in the first half.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 as they picked up a 60-30 victory over North on Friday as the Stars fell to 0-4.

CHEROKEE 91, STORM LAKE 25: Cherokee, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 3A, had a 41-point lead by halftime as the Braves cruised to a 91-25 victory on Friday.

Cherokee improves to 4-0 on the season and Storm Lake falls to 1-4.

JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 23 points and Camille Zwiefel followed with a career-high 20 points. Kenna Mongan added 11 points.

WOODBURY CENTRAL 50, WESTWOOD 47: Woodbury Central had a back-and-forth game with Westwood but the end of the quarters, the Wildcats had the lead.

Woodbury Central had a 24-20 lead at the half, a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter and then the Wildcats made their free throws down the stretch and held off the Rebels for a 50-47 victory.

Woodbury Central improves to 5-1 on the season, winning five straight after losing its season-opener. Westwood falls to 3-2 and has lost two straight after starting 3-0.