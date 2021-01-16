PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant-Bluff-Luton, Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon get key wins

WESTWOOD 54, GLIDDEN-RALSTON 36: After a tight first half, Westwood held Glidden-Ralston to nine points in the third quarter and 19 points total in the second half. That allowed the Rebels to pull away for a 54-36 victory on Saturday.

Westwood improves to 10-2 overall and the Rebels have now won five straight. Glidden-Ralston falls to 5-5 and had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Addy Johnson had a double-double in the win with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jaeden Ferris followed with 18 points and Katie Muenchrath added 10 points.

Gretchen Wallace had 17 points for the Wildcats.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 49, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 40: Akron-Westfield jumped out to a 21-5 lead and while Gehlen Catholic held the Westerns to four points in the third quarter, Akron-Westfield shut down the Jays offense in the fourth to a tune of only two points to get the 49-40 win on Saturday.

It is the fifth-straight win for Akron-Westfield, which is now 7-5 on the season. Gehlen Catholic falls to 7-6.

Chloee Colt hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Natalie Nielsen had a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Naveah Beyer had five assists and six steals.

For Gehlen Catholic, Miyah Whitehead and Lauren Heying each had 10 points.

