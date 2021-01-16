PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant-Bluff-Luton, Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon get key wins

SERGEANT BLUFF -- After starting the season with a 3-0 record, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors came into Saturday's game with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on a bit of a slide, losing four of its last five games.
The Warriors are once again above .500 after Saturday, though, after SB-L jumped out to a 30-9 halftime lead and went on to beat Thomas Jefferson 53-15 on Saturday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is now 5-4 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak. Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-11.
Addie Brown led the Warriors with 10 points.
INDIANOLA 68, WEST 48: Indianola jumped out to a 20-2 lead and went on to beat West 68-48 on Saturday.
West falls to 2-9 on the season and it is the fourth-straight loss for the Wolverines. Indianola improves to 11-1 and the No. 14-ranked Indians have won 11 straight.
Gabby Wagner had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lily Juhnke added 13 points and Libby Buhman scored 10.
For Indianola, Brynn Ortlund had 12 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 73, WOODBURY CENTRAL 57: Undefeated and Class 1A No. 3-ranked Kingsley-Pierson was on the ropes in the first quarter, trailing by 11 to 1A No. 14-ranked Woodbury Central.
But the Panthers cut the Wildcat lead to two points and then took the lead in the third. THe Panthers then outscored the rival Wildcats 21-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 73-57 win on Saturday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 14-0. Woodbury Central falls to 11-4.
Delaney Iseminger led K-P with 19 points and Brooklyn Berry hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. McKenzie Goodwin had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Allison Reinking had six rebounds. Rachel Bohle grabbed five board and Abbie Bailey had nine points and five assists. Halle Collins added four assists.
For Woodbury Central, Camrin Baird had a game-high 22 points. McKenna Herbold scored 16 and Lindsie Graff scored 10.
WEST LYON 42, CENTRAL LYON 34: In a defensive battle, West Lyon held Central Lyon to five points in the third quarter. The Class 3A No. 8 Wildcats scored 14 to take the lead and then held on for the 42-34 victory over the 2A No. 9-ranked Lions.
West Lyon improves to 10-1 and has won 10 straight after losing to Central Lyon to begin the season. Central Lyon falls to 11-2 and had its nine-game winning streak snapped.
Brooklyn Meyer led the Wildcats with 11 points and Mallory Gramstad scored 10.
For the Lions, Hayden Heimensen had a game-high 16 points.
WESTWOOD 54, GLIDDEN-RALSTON 36: After a tight first half, Westwood held Glidden-Ralston to nine points in the third quarter and 19 points total in the second half. That allowed the Rebels to pull away for a 54-36 victory on Saturday.
Westwood improves to 10-2 overall and the Rebels have now won five straight. Glidden-Ralston falls to 5-5 and had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Addy Johnson had a double-double in the win with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Jaeden Ferris followed with 18 points and Katie Muenchrath added 10 points.
Gretchen Wallace had 17 points for the Wildcats.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 49, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 40: Akron-Westfield jumped out to a 21-5 lead and while Gehlen Catholic held the Westerns to four points in the third quarter, Akron-Westfield shut down the Jays offense in the fourth to a tune of only two points to get the 49-40 win on Saturday.
It is the fifth-straight win for Akron-Westfield, which is now 7-5 on the season. Gehlen Catholic falls to 7-6.
Chloee Colt hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Natalie Nielsen had a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Naveah Beyer had five assists and six steals.
For Gehlen Catholic, Miyah Whitehead and Lauren Heying each had 10 points.