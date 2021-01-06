PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sheldon upsets No. 15 Rock Valley

SHELDON, Iowa -- Sheldon pulled off an upset on Tuesday as the Orabs beat Rock Valley, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, 52-49.

Sheldon won its season-opener but had lost nine straight before Tuesday's win over Rock Valley, which falls to 6-3. Rock Valley's five-game winning streak was snapped.

Rock Valley jumped out to an 11-point lead with a 20-point first quarter but Sheldon held the Rockets to four points in the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead. The Orabs lead climbed to 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Rock Valley held Sheldon to nine points in the fourth but Sheldon held on for the win.

Claire Johnson led the Orabs with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Makenna Kleinhesselink had 13 points. Maliah Kleinhesselink added eight rebounds, eight points and three assists.

NEWELL-FONDA 76, SPENCER 43: Newell-Fonda came into the game ranked No. 2 in Class 1A. Spencer is a few classes above the Mustangs and ranked No. 15 in Class 4A.

The Mustangs held Spencer to only nine points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half as Newell-Fonda took a 21-point lead. The Mustangs never let the Tigers back in it for a 76-43 victory on Tuesday.