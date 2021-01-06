PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sheldon upsets No. 15 Rock Valley

SHELDON, Iowa -- Sheldon pulled off an upset on Tuesday as the Orabs beat Rock Valley, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, 52-49.
Sheldon won its season-opener but had lost nine straight before Tuesday's win over Rock Valley, which falls to 6-3. Rock Valley's five-game winning streak was snapped.
Rock Valley jumped out to an 11-point lead with a 20-point first quarter but Sheldon held the Rockets to four points in the second quarter to take a seven-point halftime lead. The Orabs lead climbed to 10 points going into the fourth quarter. Rock Valley held Sheldon to nine points in the fourth but Sheldon held on for the win.
Claire Johnson led the Orabs with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Makenna Kleinhesselink had 13 points. Maliah Kleinhesselink added eight rebounds, eight points and three assists.
NEWELL-FONDA 76, SPENCER 43: Newell-Fonda came into the game ranked No. 2 in Class 1A. Spencer is a few classes above the Mustangs and ranked No. 15 in Class 4A.
The Mustangs held Spencer to only nine points in the first quarter and 17 in the first half as Newell-Fonda took a 21-point lead. The Mustangs never let the Tigers back in it for a 76-43 victory on Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda won its fourth-straight game and is 8-1 on the season. It's also the fifth-straight win over the Tigers, which fall to 7-2. Spencer's six-game winning streak was snapped.
Maggie Walker hit four 3-pointers and led the Mustangs with 19 points and Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers each scored 12 points. Macy Sievers added 10 points.
For Spencer, Jada Piercy had 13 points.
MMCRU 66, SOUTH O'BRIEN 54: MMCRU got out to an early lead and won its fourth-straight game as the Royals beat South O'Brien 66-54 on Tuesday.
MMCRU improves to 7-1 overall. South O'Brien falls to 4-6.
Jaylen Bork led the Royals with 20 points, Ellie Hilbrands followed with 14 and Mya Holmes added 10.
For South O'Brien, Kaylee Jacobs had 20 points and Hannah Dau added 18.
CHEROKEE 70, MANSON NW WEBSTER 31: Cherokee remains undefeated as the top-ranked team in Class 3A beat Manson Northwest Webster 70-31 on Tuesday.
Cherokee is now 9-0 on the season and it's the seventh-straight win over the Cougars. Manson Northwest Webster fell to 1-7.
Teagan Slaughter almost outscored the Cougars by herself with 27 points. JeMae Nichols added 14 points and Kenna Mongan scored 10.
Olivia Sturgis led the Cougars with 15 points.
CENTRAL LYON 64, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 33: Central Lyon kept its dominance over George-Little Rock going as the Lions won their 11th straight over the Mustangs with a 64-33 victory on Tuesday.
Central Lyon won its seventh straight and is 9-1 on the season. George-Little Rock lost its fifth-straight and is 2-7.
Hayden Heimensen scored a game-high 24 points for the Lions and Addison Klosterbuer added 18.
Mackensie Post led the Mustangs with 12 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 61, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 40: Woodbury Central won its eighth-straight game over Siouxland Christian with a 61-40 victory on Tuesday.
Woodbury Central improves to 10-1 on the season. Siouxland Christian falls to 2-6.
Camrin Baird led the Wildcats with 19 points and McKenna Herbold scored 13.
For the Eagles, Sydney Seggerman had 16 points and Daisy Hiserote had 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 56, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 38: Denison-Schelswig held Kuemper Catholic to only 13 points in the first half for a 10-point lead as the Monarchs went on to win 56-38 on Tuesday.
The Monarchs won their fourth-straight game and are 7-1 on the season. Kuemper Catholic falls to 1-8.
Hannah Neemann led the Monarchs with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Paige Andersen had a double-double with 17 points, 16 rebounds and three assists. Ellie Magnuson had 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists and Cambri Brodersen had five assists.
WEST MONONA 56, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 21: In its first game of 2021, West Monona beat Trinity Christian 56-21 on Tuesday.
West Monona improves o 6-2 overall. Trinity Christian falls to 2-8.
Mallory McCall had 17 points to lead the Spartans and MaKayla Haynes followed with 10.
HINTON 60, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 59: Hinton had a 10-point lead at halftime but Gehlen Catholic came charging back, outscoring the Blackhawks 26-7 to take a nine-point lead. But Hinton put together a comeback of its own as the Blackhawks scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback with a 60-59 victory on Tuesday.
Hinton improves to 5-4 on the season and Gehlen Catholic falls to 6-4.
Anna Coffee had 20 points to lead the Blackhawks and Aubree Lake scored 12 with Bella Bader chipping in nine points.
Lauren Heying had a game-high 22 points in the loss and Larissa Sitzmann had 16 points and Rachel Langel scored 10. Langel added nine rebounds and three steals and Heying had six rebounds, four offensive, five assists and four steals.
SIOUX CENTER 52, OKOBOJI 24: Okoboji had a 16-15 lead early in the second quarter when Sioux Center took over with a 15-4 run for a 30-19 advantage. Sioux Center only allowed five more points from there in a 52-24 victory on Tuesday.
Sioux Center improves to 5-5. Okoboji falls to 1-9.
Willow Bleeker had 12 points for Sioux Center and Jacie Vander Waal added 10 points.
ALTA-AURELIA 41, MVAOCOU 40: Alta-Aurelia grabbed a five-point lead in the first quarter but MVAOCOU kept it close and forced overtime. Alta-Aurelia held the Rams to four points in the extra period and pulled out the 41-40 victory on Tuesday.
It's the first win of the season for Alta-Aurelia, which is now 1-9. MVAOCOU falls to 3-6 and has now dropped four straight.
Brielle Engelmann led the Warriors with 14 points and Shea Peterson scored 13.
For the Rams, Ashlyn Blake scored a game-high 19 points and Ashley Rosener had 12 points.
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 56, OABCIG 45: OABCIG had a six-point 25-19 lead at the half but the Falcons were held to nine points in the third quarter, allowing South Central Calhoun to go up by two. The game was close with the Titans holding a two-point lead late as they made their free throws to pull away for a 56-45 victory on Tuesday.
OABCIG falls to 3-5 on the season. South Central Calhoun is now 9-1.
Carly Murphy led the Falcons with 20 points.
SCC was led by Kylee Schleisman's 14 points.