PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East pulls away against C.B. Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City East girls' basketball team was in a tight battle with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the first half as the Black Raiders had a 23-17 lead.

Then the Black Raiders scored 38 points in the second half to pull away for a 61-39 victory on Monday.

East improves to 8-1 overall. The Lynx fell to 5-6. East stays on top of the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 5-0 record.

Kayla Benson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for East. Megan Callahan added 13 points and Taylor Drent scored 11.

For the Lynx, Jillian Shanks had 20 of the team's 39 points.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 70, WEST 48: West was only down by five points after the first quarter to Denison-Schleswig, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. But the Monarchs held West to only six in the second quarter as the Monarchs built a double-digit lead.

The Monarchs added to the lead in the second half and went on to beat West 70-48 on Monday.

Denison-Schleswig improves to 8-2 on the season. West falls to 2-8.

Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with 16 points in the loss, Jordyn Reising added 14 points and Lily Juhnke scored 12.