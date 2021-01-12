PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East pulls away against C.B. Abraham Lincoln

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City East girls' basketball team was in a tight battle with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in the first half as the Black Raiders had a 23-17 lead.
Then the Black Raiders scored 38 points in the second half to pull away for a 61-39 victory on Monday.
East improves to 8-1 overall. The Lynx fell to 5-6. East stays on top of the Missouri River Athletic Conference with a 5-0 record.
Kayla Benson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for East. Megan Callahan added 13 points and Taylor Drent scored 11.
For the Lynx, Jillian Shanks had 20 of the team's 39 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 70, WEST 48: West was only down by five points after the first quarter to Denison-Schleswig, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A. But the Monarchs held West to only six in the second quarter as the Monarchs built a double-digit lead.
The Monarchs added to the lead in the second half and went on to beat West 70-48 on Monday.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 8-2 on the season. West falls to 2-8.
Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with 16 points in the loss, Jordyn Reising added 14 points and Lily Juhnke scored 12.
For the Monarchs, Hannah Neeman had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as she shot 9-of-13 from the field. Paige Anderson also had a big game as she had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ellie Magnuson added 17 points and five rebounds and Cambri Brodersen had four assists.
CHEROKEE 67, WEST MONONA 28: Cherokee held West Monona to 30.3 percent shooting and 27 turnovers as the Class 3A No. 1 Braves went on to win 67-28.
The Braves had a 13-5 lead after the first quarter and a 26-point second quarter gave Cherokee ad 39-9 lead.
Cherokee stays undefeated at 12-0. West Monona falls to 9-3 and the Spartans had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Lexi Pingel led the Braves with 18 points and Kenna Mongan and JeMae Nichols each had 15 points. Nichols added seven rebounds, seven steals, five blocks and three assists. Teagan Slaughter dished out 10 assists and had seven points and four steals. Camille Zwiefel had five rebounds and Molly Pitts had seven steals off the bench.
West Monona's Mallory McCall, who came in as the leading scorer in the state, was held to 3-of-12 shooting. She had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. MaKayla Haynes had seven rebounds and five steals.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 78, HINTON 49: Hinton had a one-point lead after the first quarter against Class 1A No. 4-ranked Kingsley-Pierson but the Panthers had a 19-point second quarter for an eight-point halftime lead. The Panthers then scored 26 points in the third to pull away as Kingsley-Pierson went on to win 78-49 on Monday.
Kingsley-Pierson stays undefeated at 12-0. Hinton falls to 6-5 and had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Delaney Isemigner knocked down seven 3-pointers for the Panthers as she finished with 27 points. Brooklyn Beery added 16 points and Chloe Peschau had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench. McKenzie Goodwin added nine points and seven rebounds and Abbi Bailey had six assists and nine points. Allison Reinking had four assists.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 55, SOUTH O'BRIEN 44: Remsen St. Mary's held South O'Brien to six points in the second quarter to grab a double-digit lead as the Hawks went on to win 55-44 on Monday.
RSM improves to 7-4 overall. South O'Brien falls to 4-8 and has lost five straight.
Hannah Dau had eight rebounds and seven points for South O'Brien.
RIDGE VIEW 73, STORM LAKE 40: Ridge View jumped out to a 26-6 lead against Storm Lake and went on to win 73-40 on Monday.
Ridge View improves to 5-4 overall. Storm Lake falls to 1-10 and has lost eight straight.
SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 72, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 17: Sibley-Ocheyedan had a 30-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and went on to beat Harris-Lake Park 72-17 on Monday.
Sibley-Ocheydan improves to 9-3 overall. Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-11.
Madison Brower led the Generals with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists and Bria Wasmund had a double-double with 15 points, 11 steals and five steals. Marissa Ackerman and Keytin Elser each grabbed five rebounds and Abbie Bos had three steals.
SIOUX CENTRAL 48, GTRA 23: Sioux Central held GTRA to two points in the first quarter and cruised to a 48-23 victory on Monday.
Sioux Central improves to 8-3 overall and has won six straight games. GTRA falls to 2-10.
Taylor Krager led the Rebels with 11 points and six steals and Morgan Christian had 10 points off the bench. Dalayna Bruggman grabbed six rebounds and had three steals off the bench and Emma Lonning and Bradi Krager each had four steals.
SHELDON 66, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 30: Sheldon had a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and went on to beat H-M-S 66-30 on Monday.
Sheldon improves to 3-9 and has won three straight. H-M-S falls to 3-8.
Brooklyn Grady led the Orabs with 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals and Maliah Kleinhesselink had 13 points. Keely Simonsen grabbed five rebounds and Claire Johnson had four steals. Makenna Kleinhesselink ad three steals and three assists.
Lydia Harder had 10 points and eight assists for the Hawks and Jasmine Lux and Olivia Grooters each had six rebounds. Taya Mason had three steals.
SPIRIT LAKE 58, POCAHONTAS AREA 48: Spirit Lake had an eight-point lead at halftime but it was down to one point going into the fourth quarter. Spirit Lake held Pocahontas Area to 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-48 victory on Monday.
Spirit Lake improved to 3-7 overall, Pocahontas Area falls to 4-4.
Molly VanDyke led Spirit Lake with 23 points as she was 11-of-16 from the free throw line. She also grabbed five rebounds. Brooke Smith had eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Taylor Schneider added six rebounds and Emma Henrickson had four steals.