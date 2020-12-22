PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City North snaps 46-game MRAC losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The North High School girls basketball team broke a 46-game conference losing streak on Monday, as the Stars beat Council Bluffs Jefferson 62-36.

It's the first time since the 2016-17 season in which North won a game in the Missouri River Conference.

North's win on Monday also snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Yellowjackets.

Madison Craighead hit four 3-pointers and she was the only Stars' double-digit scorer with 22 points. Hannah Mogensen had eight points.

Her final two 3-pointers came in the final minute of the third quarter, as the Stars scored 24 points in the eight minutes after halftime.

Sydney Rexius also had five steals in the win.

OABCIG 64, RIVER VALLEY 11: The Falcons led 36-9 at halftime on Monday, and their defense held the Wolverines to two second-half points.

Carly Murphy OABCIG with 19 points while Riley Schiernbeck scored 12.

The Wolverines didn't have a scorer in double figures, but Sara Holtz led River Valley with four points.