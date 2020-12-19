PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West snaps four-game losing streak

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team locked down on defense on Saturday, and the Wolverines earned a 62-50 win over Spirit Lake.

The Wolverines (2-5) trailed 28-26 at the half.

Three West juniors scored in double figures on Saturday. Lily Juhnke led West with 16 points. Libby Buhman scored 13 and Jordyn Reising had 11.

Brooke Smith led the Indians (1-7) with 15 points. Taylor Schneider also had 13 points.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wolverines.

WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, WEST SIOUX 48: The Wildcats scored 39 points ni the second half to pull away from the Falcons on Saturday.

LATE FRIDAY

WEST LYON 59, OKOBOJI 29: West Lyon held Okoboji to eight points in the first half as the Wildcats went on to win 59-29 on Friday.

West Lyon has won five straight after dropping its season-opener. Okoboji falls to 0-7. The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak to the Pioneers.