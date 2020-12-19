PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West snaps four-game losing streak

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team locked down on defense on Saturday, and the Wolverines earned a 62-50 win over Spirit Lake.
The Wolverines (2-5) trailed 28-26 at the half.
Three West juniors scored in double figures on Saturday. Lily Juhnke led West with 16 points. Libby Buhman scored 13 and Jordyn Reising had 11.
Brooke Smith led the Indians (1-7) with 15 points. Taylor Schneider also had 13 points.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wolverines.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 63, WEST SIOUX 48: The Wildcats scored 39 points ni the second half to pull away from the Falcons on Saturday.
LATE FRIDAY
WEST LYON 59, OKOBOJI 29: West Lyon held Okoboji to eight points in the first half as the Wildcats went on to win 59-29 on Friday.
West Lyon has won five straight after dropping its season-opener. Okoboji falls to 0-7. The Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak to the Pioneers.
Kennedy Kramer had 17 points, four steals and three assists in the win and Hayley Knoblock had 11 points and five rebounds. Brooklyn Meyer had eight points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals.
Olivia Lorenzen had 10 points and four assists in the loss and Montana Wilson had eight rebounds.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 75, H-M-S 53: Remsen St. Mary's had a 22-point first quarter to take the lead and the Hawks went on to beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 75-53 on Friday.
After an 0-2 start, it is the fifth straight win for Remsen St. Mary's. H-M-S falls to 1-6 and lost its fourth-straight.
The Hawks had six players in double-figures as Carmindee Ricke had 15 points and Brittany Johnson added 14. Whitney Jensen and Mya Bunkers each had 12 points, Tori Galles scored 11 and Sydney Schroeder followed with 10 points.
For H-M-S, Taya Mason and Olivia Grooters each had 14 points. Emily Otto had 10 rebounds.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 48, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 25: Elk Point-Jefferson never scored more than eight points in a quarter as Sioux Falls Christian won 48-25.
Elk Point-Jefferson falls to 1-4 and Sioux Falls Christian improves to 4-0.
Nora Kastning had 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, CLARINDA 38: Hannah Neemann led the Monarchs (5-1) with 27 points while Paige Andersen had 22.
The Monarchs led 34-17 at halftime.
